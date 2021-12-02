ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead by Daylight is free to own on Epic Games Store for a limited time

By John Papadopoulos
 1 day ago

Epic Games and Behaviour Interactive have announced that Dead by Daylight is available for free on Epic Games Store. From today and until December 9th, PC gamers can visit its EGS page and acquire their free copy. Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer (4vs1) horror game where one player...

