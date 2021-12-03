ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Bull Anthony Scaramucci Says This Crypto Project Could ‘Potentially Flip Ethereum’

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 1 day ago

SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci continues to increase...

forextv.com

dailyhodl.com

Macro Guru Raoul Pal Says One Crypto Asset Is in the Center of the Metaverse

Real Vision chief executive and macro guru Raoul Pal is offering his insights into the direction of the metaverse and which crypto project will come out on top. The former Goldman Sachs executive says in a new interview with InvestAnswers that although he’s made huge gains by investing in The Sandbox (SAND), valued at $6.19 at time of writing, it’s hard to say what has value today will hold true down the road.
FXStreet.com

Ethereum 'about to go parabolic' against Bitcoin as analysts weigh BTC bear case

Ethereum’s Ether token (ETH) is due to launch a "parabolic" attack on BTC to beat all-time highs, one analyst believes. ETH/BTC 1-month candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows ETH/BTC sitting near three-year highs – but its next move should be even stronger. Ethereum...
Markets Insider

Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies like Axie Infinity and Decentraland are up 37,000% this year, crushing bitcoin and other altcoins

A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Competitor Becomes Focus of Crypto Firm’s New $500,000,000 Investment Fund

A Miami-based venture capital (VC) firm is investing $500 million into an Ethereum (ETH) competitor’s ecosystem. Blockchain VC firm Borderless Capital says the investment will go towards digital assets powering decentralized applications (DApps) built on Algorand (ALGO), a payments and decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused blockchain network. Borderless Capital previously launched a...
The Financially Independent Millennial

Top 20 cryptocurrencies in 2022 to invest in

With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
wealthmanagement.com

Ritholtz Latest to Push Into Crypto ‘Wild West’ Without Spot ETF

(Bloomberg) -- With U.S. regulators still opposed to exchange-traded funds that directly hold cryptocurrencies, asset managers and fund issuers are finding workarounds for financial advisers clamoring to offer clients exposure to the booming sector. Ritholtz Wealth Management teamed up with WisdomTree Investments Inc. to unveil the RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index...
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price remains below $57,000

Bitcoin was trading lower on Friday heading for a week of losses. Ethereum was also trading lower. The cryptocurrency market will be the subject of the U.S. House Finance Service Committee next week. The committee will hear testimony from the top executives of eight major cryptocurrency firms, according to Reuters.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Issues Stark Bitcoin Warning, Predicts Odds of BTC All-Time High in December

Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Bombs, Ethereum Implodes as Crypto Market Drops 7%

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two largest cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock. Black Friday was supposed to be last week. While crypto was on sale the day after Thanksgiving, today is looking even darker for crypto investors. Bitcoin dropped more than 7% in 24 hours, Ethereum deflated by over 8%, and Solana...
cryptopolitan.com

XRP vs Bitcoin: Who’s the Crypto King?

A guy goes by the Twitter handle of “Crypto King,” but this post is not about him. In the crypto space, there’s a throne being currently occupied by Bitcoin, and as you can guess, there is a long queue of pretenders to the throne. Why should Bitcoin be “Crypto King”, and what’s this debate about XRP vs Bitcoin?
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
