Bitcoin Bull Anthony Scaramucci Says This Crypto Project Could ‘Potentially Flip Ethereum’

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is expanding support for a little-known Ethereum-based altcoin across its full retail platform. The Biconomy (BICO) token is now available on Coinbase.com and the exchange’s mobile apps. Coinbase Pro listed the crypto asset earlier this week, triggering a massive rally. BICO is an Ethereum-based governance...
Real Vision chief executive and macro guru Raoul Pal is offering his insights into the direction of the metaverse and which crypto project will come out on top. The former Goldman Sachs executive says in a new interview with InvestAnswers that although he’s made huge gains by investing in The Sandbox (SAND), valued at $6.19 at time of writing, it’s hard to say what has value today will hold true down the road.
The largest crypto whales in the Ethereum ecosystem are utilizing the market dip to purchase more ETH, dollar-pegged stablecoins and seven additional altcoins running on the leading smart contract platform. According to the crypto whale tracker WhaleStats, the largest 1,000 non-exchange Ethereum wallets have accumulated an average amount of approximately...
Ethereum’s Ether token (ETH) is due to launch a "parabolic" attack on BTC to beat all-time highs, one analyst believes. ETH/BTC 1-month candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows ETH/BTC sitting near three-year highs – but its next move should be even stronger. Ethereum...
The long held general consensus within the crypto community is that Bitcoin is the most preferred crypto asset that could act as a viable hedge against the rising inflation in the world. However, the flagship digital asset could soon lose that title if a new study carried out by the...
A bucket of metaverse-related cryptocurrencies is up 37,000% this year, Macro Hive data show. The bucket includes Axie Infinity, a play-to-earn platform, and Decentraland, where players can buy digital land. Coins related to smart contracts rallied 2,355% this year, and DeFi coins jumped 548%. Bitcoin rose just 97%. Metaverse-related cryptocurrencies...
A Miami-based venture capital (VC) firm is investing $500 million into an Ethereum (ETH) competitor’s ecosystem. Blockchain VC firm Borderless Capital says the investment will go towards digital assets powering decentralized applications (DApps) built on Algorand (ALGO), a payments and decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused blockchain network. Borderless Capital previously launched a...
With more than 10K of digital currencies, we can see a wide range of options to choose from for investment. With several popular Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ETH, XRP and others, we can see many more names in this list to invest in the market. Experienced investors in digital currencies are well aware of the fact about how these coins work. It may help people in the right way. Here we will be dealing with the list of worthy digital currencies, which can prove the right choice for your investment.
(Bloomberg) -- With U.S. regulators still opposed to exchange-traded funds that directly hold cryptocurrencies, asset managers and fund issuers are finding workarounds for financial advisers clamoring to offer clients exposure to the booming sector. Ritholtz Wealth Management teamed up with WisdomTree Investments Inc. to unveil the RWM WisdomTree Crypto Index...
The Bitcoin price prediction shows that LTC is likely to restart the uptrend after touching the daily low of $56,111. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Bitcoin was trading lower on Friday heading for a week of losses. Ethereum was also trading lower. The cryptocurrency market will be the subject of the U.S. House Finance Service Committee next week. The committee will hear testimony from the top executives of eight major cryptocurrency firms, according to Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The growth of online virtual worlds will help advance the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies for payment transactions but it won't be a game-changer, according to Frédéric Chesnais, chief executive of French fintech company Crypto Blockchain Industries (ALCBI.PA). In blockchain-based 3D virtual worlds, often referred to...
Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
The Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC sliding towards the downside as the cryptocurrency touches the $51,640 low. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
The largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrency by the U.S. government has worked out to be a windfall for taxpayers. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two largest cryptocurrencies. Image: Shutterstock. Black Friday was supposed to be last week. While crypto was on sale the day after Thanksgiving, today is looking even darker for crypto investors. Bitcoin dropped more than 7% in 24 hours, Ethereum deflated by over 8%, and Solana...
A guy goes by the Twitter handle of “Crypto King,” but this post is not about him. In the crypto space, there’s a throne being currently occupied by Bitcoin, and as you can guess, there is a long queue of pretenders to the throne. Why should Bitcoin be “Crypto King”, and what’s this debate about XRP vs Bitcoin?
Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
Coinbase Global, Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was trading down almost 8% on Friday into a gap Benzinga called out on Nov. 23. Throughout much of November, it looked as though Coinbase may leave that gap behind but gaps on charts fill 90% of the time, so it was most likely the stock would fall down into the range.
