NHL

Jets look to Connor for power-play punch

By Winnipeg Free Press
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Connor is taking over the spot once occupied by...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Connor and the Jets visit the Canucks

Winnipeg Jets (9-3-4, third in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-10-2, fifth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Vancouver. He's fifth in the NHL with 21 points, scoring 12 goals and recording nine assists. The Canucks are 3-7-2 in Western Conference games. Vancouver...
NHL
FOX Sports

Connor, Jets to host the Penguins

LINE: Jets -120, Penguins -102; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor leads Winnipeg into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He's fourth in the NHL with 22 points, scoring 12 goals and totaling 10 assists. The Jets are 7-1-1 at home. Winnipeg serves 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the least in...
NHL
NHL

Connor scores twice, Jets defeat Flames to end five-game slide

CALGARY -- Kyle Connor scored two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets ended a five-game skid with a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Blake Wheeler had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves for the Jets (10-7-4), who were 0-4-1 in their past five games and playing the second of back-to-back games to close out a three-game road trip.
NHL
Person
Kyle Connor
Sports Illustrated

Kirill Kaprizov: Now It's Just Hockey

Meeting the media for his first availability since re-signing with the Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov looked chill. The star left winger had endured a protracted negotiation over the summer and had been rewarded with a new five-year pact worth $45 million and heightened expectations after he torched the league with his dazzling play as a 23-year-old rookie. So, was he feeling the pressure? “No, no, it’s not pressure,” Kaprizov said. “Now it’s easy for me (once) I signed. I just want to play, it’s like, phew, now it’s just hockey.”
NHL
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
#Casl
Reuters

Connor McDavid leads Oilers to shootout win over Jets

Connor McDavid scored the tying goal in regulation and also tallied in the shootout as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Winnipeg Jets 2-1 Thursday night. The Oilers’ Stuart Skinner made 46 saves for his second career NHL victory and first this season. Kyle Turris produced the clincher in the shootout as the Oilers avenged a 5-2 loss Tuesday in Winnipeg.
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Connor McDavid carved through the Winnipeg Jets defense for another astonishing goal

Connor McDavid has done it again. It being skating the puck through most of the other team and depositing it past a startled and dispirited goaltender at the end. You’ll recall when he embarrassed the New York Rangers earlier this year in such a way. What he did against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night — tying a game that the Oilers would go on to win in a shootout (McDavid would score there, too) — might have somehow been even better.
NHL
Houston Chronicle

Texans: Looking ahead to Jets

1. The Jets will bring a three-game losing streak into NRG Stadium, including Sunday’s 24-17 home loss to the Dolphins. Former Texans’ coach, Robert Saleh, who spent six years as an assistant with them, is in his first season as the Jets’ head coach. 2. The Jets have played three...
NFL
NHL

Jets make power play adjustments ahead of Friday's matinee in Minnesota

ST. PAUL - Whether Paul Stastny returns to the line-up or not on Friday afternoon, the Winnipeg Jets power play will look different than it has over the course of a tough 1-for-22 stretch. For half an hour on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, the Jets worked on moving the...
NHL
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 11 Jets Challenge

Think you know the Jets well? Already have this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins all figured out? Prove it!. Prove it! Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Jets Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker, correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook.
NFL
Miami Herald

Jets snap five-game losing streak behind Connor’s two goals

Kyle Connor scored twice, including the game-winner with five minutes left, as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a five-game skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames. Set up on a cross-ice pass from Blake Wheeler, Connor sent a one-timer into the top corner inside the near post before Jacob Markstrom could get across. Connor’s 14 goals ties him for fifth in the NHL.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jack Eichel, less than a month after neck surgery, is back on the ice

Jack Eichel is back on the ice. Eichel, who had artificial disk replacement surgery on Nov. 12, has recovered enough to return to the ice to take a few laps in a video shared Thursday by the NHL's social account. In the video, Eichel does a couple of stable but...
NHL

