Jets look to Connor for power-play punch

Connor McDavid has done it again. It being skating the puck through most of the other team and depositing it past a startled and dispirited goaltender at the end. You’ll recall when he embarrassed the New York Rangers earlier this year in such a way. What he did against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night — tying a game that the Oilers would go on to win in a shootout (McDavid would score there, too) — might have somehow been even better.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO