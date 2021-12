This has been a trying season so far for Blue Jackets forward Max Domi. However, things will be looking up for him now as the team announced that they have activated him from COVID protocol. Domi was initially placed there on November 1, which means he missed nearly double the minimum time of ten days while recovering. Columbus had an open roster spot so no corresponding move needed to be made to add him back to the active roster.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO