ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia girl killed by teen brother who shot at man in botched gun deal

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4evtfj_0dCmCjqF00
Homemade weapons: A 13-year-old Georgia boy who made homemade weapons fatally shot his sister when a gun sale went sour on Saturday. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 13-year-old Georgia boy accused of fatally shooting his sister was building guns and selling them, authorities said.

Kyra Nevaeh Scott, 14, of Douglasville, was killed outside her home on Saturday, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said her younger brother accidentally shot her while he was trying to stop a man from stealing one of his guns, WSB-TV reported.

Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds told the television station that the boy was buying gun parts online and building the weapons before selling them on the street.

The 13-year-old has been charged with felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

“This kid is 13 years old but he’s making weapons,” Pounds said at a news conference. “Semi-machine guns and he’s selling these guns on the streets of Douglas County, Carroll County, Atlanta.”

Scott was shot when Yusef Jabryil McArthur, 19, of Stockbridge, stopped by her home to buy a gun from her brother, WSB reported. Instead, McArthur grabbed the gun and attempted to flee, the television station reported. Scott’s brother fired at McArthur, but hit his sister instead.

Family members attempted to rush her to an area hospital, but the girl died at a gas station.

McArthur has been charged with robbery and felony murder, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies are looking for a third person they believe was involved with the robbery and shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Both teens made their first appearance Tuesday morning and were denied bond, according to court records.

El is being held at the Douglas County jail and the 13-year-old is at a youth detention center, court records show.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mother of suspect in Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy writes letter to victims

WAUKESHA, Wisc. — The mother of a man accused of plowing into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, wrote a letter to the victims of the tragedy. A letter signed by Dawn Woods, the suspect’s mother, was sent to WDJT. In the letter, Woods acknowledged her son’s history of mental illness and said that her son was both unwilling and unable to seek treatment: “We are not making excuses but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

Teenage girl hurt in shooting outside Southcenter Mall dies

TUKWILA, Wash. — A teenager who was one of two people hurt in a shooting outside Westfield Southcenter Mall last month died from her injuries. The Nov. 24 shooting happened outside the east entrance of JCPenney around 6:30 p.m. According to a GoFundMe account created in her honor, 17-year-old Jashawna...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested after baby daughter dies of fentanyl overdose, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday after an autopsy showed that her baby daughter died earlier this year of fentanyl toxicity, WHBQ-TV reported. Police responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on Sept. 15 after the infant girl was found unresponsive, the news station reported, citing the Oxford Police Department. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Douglasville, GA
County
Douglas County, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Douglasville, GA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. — (AP) — A prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges Friday against the parents of a teen accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school, saying they failed to intervene on the day of the tragedy despite being confronted with a drawing and chilling message — "blood everywhere" — that was found at the boy's desk.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman arrested after baby found alone in Walmart shopping cart

NORTHPORT, Ala. — Authorities arrested a 37-year-old woman Thursday night after employees at an Alabama Walmart found a baby alone inside a shopping cart, according to multiple reports. Employees called police after finding the 4-month-old girl alone at the Walmart Super Center in Northport, WIAT reported. Authorities found a purse...
NORTHPORT, AL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Detroit police officers rescue 4 kidnapped children during traffic stop

DETROIT — Two Detroit police officers are being credited with rescuing a group of kidnapped children during a traffic stop. In a Facebook post, the Detroit Police Department said two of its officers asked a woman what school her children attended during a traffic stop, and when she couldn’t give a good answer, they began questioning the children. The children told police they didn’t know the driver, and police were able to get the children to safety.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machine Guns#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

FedEx packages found dumped in Alabama

JEMISON, Ala. — More than a dozen FedEx packages were found dumped in a wooded area of Jemison, Alabama, days after hundreds of other packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine. The Jamison Police Department posted photos on their Facebook page of the more than 20 packages found in...
ALABAMA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

EXPLAINER: How unusual to charge parents in school shooting?

Guns used in U.S. school shootings have often come from the homes of young perpetrators, but parents are rarely charged for the violence that occurs, experts say. That's what makes the case against Ethan Crumbley's parents uncommon, following the fatal shooting of four students at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said Jennifer and James Crumbley ignored opportunities to intervene, just a few hours before the bloodshed.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man in bunny suit arrested in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man wearing a pink bunny suit was arrested in Kirkland after attempting to steal handbags on Thursday, according to Kirkland police. The man was arrested as he attempted to flee the area. Kirkland police have been stepping up efforts to curb retail theft and will have...
KIRKLAND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (AP) — A teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school was called to the office before the shooting but “no discipline was warranted,” the superintendent said Thursday in his first extended remarks since the tragedy. Tim Throne, leader of Oxford Community Schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several overnight shootings in Seattle

Seattle police are investigating multiple shootings around Seattle on Thursday night into Friday morning. In two of the incidents, a 29-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl both sustained serious injuries. Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of gunfire near Garfield High School. Witnesses told police they saw teenagers...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Explosive set off outside Islamic Center of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Community groups are standing with the Islamic Center of Olympia Friday after someone set off an explosion there last month. Surveillance video released by the Council on American Islamic Relations — or CAIR —shows a car slow down in front of the building and something drops from the window, which then explodes as the car speeds off.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car dealer admits to using customers’ information to apply for loans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A used car dealer in Springfield, Missouri, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of wire fraud and identity theft. Chris King, who runs Queen City Motors, was charged with using information he collected from potential customers to apply for car loans in their name, and then used money from those loans for his own use without the customers’ knowledge, KOLR reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
73K+
Followers
81K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy