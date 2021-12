The NBA is making a list, checking it in two weeks. When it comes to the COVID-19 booster shot, the league is drawing a clear line between who's naughty and nice. According to a Friday evening report from The Athletic, all NBA players who have not received the booster by Dec. 17 will have to undergo game-day COVID testing to determine their eligibility before they take the court.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO