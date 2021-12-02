ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Pablo Mastroeni on RSL vs POR, an improbable run so far + more

By Porter Larsen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni joins The Drive to preview RSL vs Portland...

RSL Soapbox

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs Seattle Sounders

What in the Welcome to Green Hell did I just watch on the way to Welcome to Blue Hell?. It was the plan, right? Over twenty shots on Ochoa warms him up for that shootout. Frei stands in his goal and gets all cold and crampy. Then RSL wins on a penalty spot shootout because our goalkeeper is warm and in form while theirs got bored and spent the whole time daydreaming about binge watching Cowboy Bebop on Netflix when he gets home.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. RSL, recap: Penalties and pain

SEATTLE — Well, that’s got to be one of the worst possible ways for the season to end at this point. The Seattle Sounders and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless draw through regulation and extra time before a David Ochoa save on Kelyn Rowe’s penalty and Justen Glad’s shot was deflected off the post and in on the sixth round of penalty kicks, sending RSL through to the next round. Seattle were dominant, to put it lightly, throughout the game, but couldn't find the back of the net.
MLS
Pablo Mastroeni
sounderatheart.com

Sounders vs. RSL: Highlights, stats and quotes

Despite dominating all the stats except for the one that matters, the Seattle Sounders suffered through their earliest-ever exit from the MLS Cup playoffs. Real Salt Lake did not manage to take a single shot during 120 minutes, but converted all six of their shots in the penalty shootout while David Ochoa saved the Sounders’ final attempt.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

RSL vs Sporting KC

What a great playoff run. Remember that one time we barely crawled into the playoffs and did kinda well in 2009? RSL not playing at home until it’s over. What fight. Villainy. I love it. Now we’re on to play a team that’s had our number for the past while,...
MLS
#Rsl#Por#Sports News#Western Conference
Utah MBB @ No. 20 USC: Highlights, Interviews + more

SALT LAKE CITY – The Runnin’ Utes open Pac-12 play by taking on No. 20 USC inside the Galen Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 9:30 p.m. (MT). Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
UTAH STATE
Aaron Herrera on RSL’s run, matching up with POR + more

RSL’s Aaron Herrera on the club’s improbable run, a matchup with Portland in the WCF, captain Albert Rusnak returning, Ochoa’s fire + more. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.
SOCCER
Soccer
Sports
How Will Pablo Mastroeni Attempt To Replace Everton Luiz Against Portland?

SALT LAKE CITY – Pablo Mastroeni and Real Salt Lake will be forced to make at least one change ahead of the Western Conference Final against Portland. Everton Luiz is unavailable for selection due to yellow card accumulation, while captain Albert Rusnák returns from his bout with COVID-19. Speaking to the media following Wednesday’s training session, Mastroeni admitted that he already knows what moves he will make prior to the game.
MLS
Amin Elhassan on the Jazz after a month, Lakers struggling, West contenders + more

Amin Elhassan joins The Drive to discuss the NBA after one month, contenders in the West, Jazz at 14-7, Donovan’s efficiency, Knicks are back(to being average), Lakers struggles + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our...
NBA
Tony Jones on the NBA/Jazz after one month, Utah vs Oregon + more

The Athletic’s Tony Jones joins The Drive to discuss Utah vs Oregon in the Pac-12 title, a piece on Utah CITIZEN Donovan Mitchell, NBA storylines through one month, Jazz at 14-7, LeBron and the Lakers struggling + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways,...
NBA
Washington City Paper

The Washington Spirit Won an Improbable NWSL Title. More Challenges Lie Ahead.

A few days before the NWSL championship match on Nov. 20, Washington Spirit co-captain Tori Huster received a group text message from her teammate, goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe. The message, Huster says, contained a list of all the adversity they endured throughout the season: The “home” opener moving to Houston due to construction at Segra Field in Leesburg, the team having to train at a local high school since late October, the news of alleged verbal and emotional abuse from the team’s former head coach, Richie Burke, two forfeited games after a coronavirus outbreak on the team, and an ongoing public ownership battle.
SOCCER

