Norman again voted Times-Mail girls basketball Player of the Week

By Jeff Bartlett, The Times-Mail
 1 day ago
For the second consecutive week, Bedford North Lawrence junior guard Karsyn Norman has won the voting in the Times-Mail girls basketball Player of the Week poll.

Norman pumped in 18 points and snared three steals in the fourth-ranked Lady Stars' 41-40 loss to Ohio powerhouse Fremd on Saturday in the Sneakers for Santa Shootout in Brownsburg. It was the first setback of the season for BNL.

Similarly, she poured in a game-high 18 points, 15 in the second half, to carry the 4th-ranked Lady Stars to a come-from-behind, 54-51 victory at No.3 Indianapolis North Central the prior Friday. Her steal and layup with 17 seconds left gave BNL the lead for good.

Norman won with 52.3 percent (15,113 of the 28,899 votes cast) to prevail ahead of Mitchell's Brooklyn Peterson and Taylor Duncan, and Paoli's Jackie Crew.

Look for the boys and girls basketball players of the week polls on Monday morning. Links are on the Times-Mail Facebook page and Twitter account, as well as the web at tmnews.com.

Comments / 0

