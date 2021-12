Despite uncooperative weather Thursday, the fire at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is shrinking. “Things are looking good today,” wrote Dave Bieri, district supervisor for the National Park Service, in a briefing to media outlets Friday morning. “Despite winds yesterday and last night, the fire lines held, and we are just seeing a few smoky areas today. We are still saying 50% contained, but fire activity is much lower.”

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 5 HOURS AGO