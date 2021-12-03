ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Violet Grohl joins dad Dave & Greg Kurstin for ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ cover of Amy Winehouse

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Grohl and Greg Kurstin were joined by a special guest for night five of The Hanukkah Sessions. Violet Grohl, daughter of the Foo Fighters frontman, handles lead...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Dave Grohl Covers One of Eddie Van Halen’s Most Popular Songs

To celebrate the fourth night of Hannukkah, Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin perform an arrangement of Van Halen’s “Jump”. This is in continuation of the duo’s “Hannukah Sessions” where they cover a song by a Jewish artist each night during the Festival of Lights. The performance featured a bare-bones...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Dave Grohl Covers Barry Manilow?

He does it once a year during a special “session” to pay homage to certain artists during this time of year, so you have to check out Dave Grohl, from the Foo Fighters, covering Vegas headliner Barry Manilow. The Mike & Carla Morning Show have a sample for ya and to be honest…it sounds pretty good!
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Guitars Played by U2’s the Edge, David Gilmour, Amy Winehouse Sell Big at Auction

Guitars owned by U2’s the Edge, Eddie Van Halen, Elvis Presley and Eric Clapton were among the highest-bid items at a rock-themed auction that raked in over $5 million this weekend. Julien’s Auctions’ Icons & Idols: Rock N’ Roll event also featured David Gilmour’s stage-used guitar from Pink Floyd’s Momentarily Lapse of Reason era ($200,000, doubling its pre-auction estimate) and Amy Winehouse’s Fender Stratocaster, which the late singer played onstage in and in the “Take the Box” music video; that guitar sold for $153,000. Despite the controversy surrounding Clapton’s stance on vaccination mandates and Covid lockdowns, people still really like the song...
ROCK MUSIC
openculture.com

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen’s “Jump,” Celebrating David Lee Roth, One of the Hardest Rocking Jews, on the Fourth Night of Hannukah

For the second year in a row, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have launched The Hanukkah Sessions, a festive music series where they cover a song–one for each night of Hanukkah–originally created by a Jewish musician. For the fourth night of Hanukkah this year, they celebrate “quite possibly the loudest and proudest of hard rocking Jews, David Lee Roth” with a rollicking version of Van Halen’s “Jump.” To watch their other celebratory tracks, click here.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Greg Kurstin
Person
Lisa Loeb
Person
Amy Winehouse
Person
Dave Grohl
106.3 The Buzz

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’

Dave Grohl and producer/multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin have returned with the second installment of their 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions," delivering a faithful rendition of the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”. “Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl’s Daughter Violet, 15, Performs Touching Rendition Of Amy Winehouse Song

The Foo Fighter offspring proved she can belt it out with the best of them, singing a classic tune from late legend Amy Winehouse!. She’s got the pipes! Dave Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet, showed off her amazing vocal ability by singing an emotional rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Take the Box.” The 15-year-old prodigy’s take on the late legend’s song was featured in a video from her rock icon father for his second annual Hanukkah Sessions series, which celebrates the Festival of Lights with covers by Jewish artists. Backed by a full band — with her dad on drums — Violet joined the party with her mind-blowing version of the ditty from Amy’s first album.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin get some air covering Van Halen’s ‘Jump’

For the fourth night of Hanukkah, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have delivered yet another cover – this time of Van Halen‘s classic ‘Jump’. The cover arrives as part of the duo’s second-annual Hanukkah Sessions, where the Foo Fighters frontman and the superstar producer perform covers of songs originally performed by Jewish artists. They perform one song a night for eight consecutive nights, aligning with the Festival Of The Lights.
MUSIC
Revolver

See Dave Grohl and Daughter Cover Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box"

Get Foo Fighters vinyl and more at Revolver's shop. Last year, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and eight-time Grammy winning producer Greg Kurstin celebrated the Jewish Festival of Lights with a series they dubbed Hanukkah Sessions, in which they covered eight songs by prominent Jewish artists — from Bob Dylan to the Beastie Boys. This year, they're doing it again, and after kicking off the series with a death-metal rendition of Lisa Loeb's "Stay" and covers of Ramones, Barry Manilow, and Van Halen songs, the duo welcomed Grohl's daughter to the mic to celebrate night five with their version of Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Jewish#Abc Audio
iheart.com

Music: Machine Gun Kelly, Marilyn Manson, Dave & Violet Grohl, and More!

Machine Gun Kelly Launches Gender-Neutral Nail Polish Brand. Machine Gun Kelly is expanding his brand from music to beauty. He’s announced the launch of UN/DN LAQR [[undone lacquer]], a line of gender-neutral nail polish. There are 10 color shades with names like “Depressionist” (black), “Twenty Five To Life” (Orange), and...
MAKEUP
Classic Rock Q107

Watch Dave Grohl’s Kazoo-Heavy Cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Big Shot’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are keeping up the holiday festivities with another entry in their Hanukkah Sessions covers series, this time of Billy Joel's "Big Shot." "While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), Billy Joel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture — here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher: 'Big Shot!'" Grohl wrote via Foo Fighters' Twitter account, linking to a video of the performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tom Hanks in tears during emotional tribute following heartbreaking loss

Tom Hanks teared up as he delivered an emotional tribute to his late friend, Peter Scolari, who passed away last month following a two-year battle with cancer. The Forrest Gump star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday to remember his late Bosom Buddies co-star and had to fight back tears as a clip from a 1981 episode played. "Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that," he tearily said.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Turned Away in Tears Singing This Song About Lost Love During Her Christmas Special

Kelly Clarkson has been through so much over the course of more than a year. She’s endured a very public divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, all while performing, hosting her talk show, serving as a coach on The Voice and more. But during her Christmas special last night, the original American Idol gave fans a glimpse of just how emotional this time of year is for her when she seemingly started crying after performing her song “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used to Know).”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy