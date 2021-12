After a wild win against the Buffalo Sabres Sunday night, the Rangers are in Long Island to take on their other in-state rivals tonight. Matt Martin, Ross Johnston, and the rest of the New York Islanders will welcome Gerard Gallant’s squad into UBS Arena for the first time in this storied rivalry. The Islanders opened the season with an obnoxiously long 13 game road trip that saw the team go a mediocre 5-6-2, but Barry Trotz’s squad has lost their first two games in their new barn since returning home. Overall, the Islanders have lost six consecutive games and been outscored 27-6 during that streak.

