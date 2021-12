An Impressive Outing To Conclude The Regular Season. When the day started, there was still a very legitimate chance that Air Force could claim the Mountain Division title. Those hopes diminished just before their kickoff against the UNLV Rebels, unfortunately. With Boise State’s loss to San Diego State, and Utah State’s cake walk through Albuquerque, it would have been very easy for the Falcons to sleep walk through their contest with UNLV.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO