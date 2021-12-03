Pressley, 37 other house members call for Boebert to be stripped of committee assignments

Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert’s penchant for making flagrantly Islamophobic and dishonest statements about one of her congressional colleagues has pushed the largest newspaper in her state to call her an embarrassment and apologise for her.In an editorial published Wednesday by the Denver Post, the paper’s editorial board said Ms Boebert “crossed a line” in videotaped remarks that went viral last week, in which the freshman congresswoman spun a fictitious yarn about an elevator ride with Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar that concluded with her referring to Ms Omar as part of the “jihad squad” and making an Islamophobic quip about Ms...

