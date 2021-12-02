ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis proposes a new civilian military force in Florida that he would control

By Steve Contorno
CNN
CNN
 15 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to reestablish a World War II-era civilian military force that he, not the Pentagon, would...

DadOfMad
3h ago

bring back La Florida! Louisiana and Texas jump on board and it's a decent strong country with many ports and rich diverse economic. boot the fed, start over!

CNN

3 jobs trends to look out for next year

Gad Levanon is head of The Conference Board's Labor Market Institute. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Three important trends are likely to dominate the US labor market in 2022: the ongoing economic recovery from the pandemic, the severe labor shortage, and the increasing adjustment to remote work. But there is one wildcard that could upend everything: A new Covid-19 surge, driven by Omicron or another variant.
CNN

Architectural photos of 1970s Dubai show the birth of the modern city

These buildings are designed to give Dubai a reputation for architectural splendor, part of the city's pursuit of international recognition -- currently exemplified by the World Expo it's hosting for the next five months. However, Dubai's desire for attention is not new. The desert city set out on its quest...
TheDailyBeast

The Disgusting Reality Behind Ron DeSantis New ‘Army’

As governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis is understandably big on gators. He had a gator logo along with the words “Don’t Tread on Florida” stenciled onto a sign he unveiled in October when calling for a special session of the legislature to counter federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And his office...
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis warns omicron lockdown threats hurt economy

Lockdown worries have 'rattled' the stock market, DeSantis says. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday suggested a “lackluster” jobs report in November may be the shape of things to come for the U.S. economy, should “lockdowns” go back into effect. “Things like lockdowns should not be under discussion,” DeSantis said. “They...
Orlando Sentinel

DeSantis slams Biden’s measures to halt spread of omicron variant

Gov. Ron DeSantis indicated Thursday he was not going to take any new measures against the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant in Florida, instead slamming President Biden’s travel rules despite restrictions he ordered last year. “I don’t think that they should be imposing any mandates on air travel or any of the things that they have done,” DeSantis said at an event in Pensacola. “I ...
MilitaryTimes

US military explosives vanish, emerge in civilian world

The Marine Corps demolition specialist was worried — about America, and about the civil war he feared would follow the presidential election. And so, block by block, he stole 13 pounds of C4 plastic explosives from the training ranges of Camp Lejeune. “The riots, talk about seizing guns, I saw...
Miami Herald

Florida State Guard was a WWII-era defense force. Here’s why DeSantis wants to revive it.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, citing a yeoman’s performance by Florida’s National Guard, says the state’s vaunted 12,000-member air and land forces need some backup. While unveiling a 2022 budget wish list for the state’s armed forces this week, the governor said he wants to revive the long-dormant Florida State Defense Force, a World War II-era creation from President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Administration.
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis wants to reboot state guard to ease FL’s reliance on Biden administration

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Standing before a backdrop featuring a huge U.S. flag and a line of Florida National Guard troops in at-ease pose, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday that he wants to revive a state guard he can run without interference from the federal government. State law drafted during World War II already authorizes this Florida State Guard […] The post DeSantis wants to reboot state guard to ease FL’s reliance on Biden administration appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCJB

Florida lawmakers propose medical marijuana changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would increase the amount of training doctors would be required to have each year to prescribe medical marijuana, double the amount of time a patient card is valid from one to two years, regulate an intoxicating CBD strain not currently illegal and set rules for testing of crops.
Fox News

Gov. DeSantis 'Florida State Guard' proposal prompts alarm from critics

Left-leaning politicians and pundits expressed alarm Friday after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed the creation of a "State Guard," a civilian-military force that he would control to assist with what his office described as "state-specific emergencies." DeSantis’ proposal outlines $3.5 million in funding from the state’s armed forces budget...
cbs12.com

What is a state guard? New details on Gov. DeSantis' proposal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — During an announcement about his proposed state budget, Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed this week that he wants to re-establish the Florida State Guard, a civilian, volunteer service that assists during state emergencies. DeSantis wants to allocate $3.5 million in state funding to recruit and...
mediaite.com

Sarah Silverman Dings Joy Reid For Calling DeSantis’s Military Proposal ‘Fascisty Bananas’: ‘Read The Article Before You Post’

Comedian Sarah Silverman called out MSNBC anchor Joy Reid over the anchor’s comment on a retweet of a CNN article that discussed Governor Ron Desantis’ (R-FL) recent proposition of a civilian-military force in his state, that would be under his control. The article in question, written by CNN reporter Steve...
Pensacola News Journal

DeSantis visits Pensacola to announce $100 million budget proposal for Florida National Guard

Gov. Ron DeSantis traveled to Pensacola to announce his proposal for a state budget increase of more than $100 million to better fund the Florida National Guard and re-establish a Florida State Guard civilian volunteer force. The governor made the announcement Thursday morning while speaking before a small group of guardsmen at the Pensacola National Guard Armory. ...
CNN

CNN

