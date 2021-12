Dr. Yolande Du Bois Irvin, the only grandchild of sociologist, historian, and civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois has died at the age of 89. Du Bois Irvin passed away in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Monday, Nov. 15, reports the Berkshire Eagle. She will be buried in Great Barrington alongside her mother and other family members in what was W.E.B.’s hometown.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO