Denver, CO

“Callous lack of humanity”: Denver police officer fired for not giving first aid to bleeding gunshot victim who died

By Elise Schmelzer
Denver Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Denver police officer failed to provide first aid to a teenage gunshot victim for more than 10 minutes last year while the 18-year-old bled onto the pavement and pleaded for help before he died, an internal investigation found. The officer, Dewayne Rodgers, was fired Nov. 22 in connection...

John
11h ago

all the pigs are now jabbed and therefore their judgements will be extremely questionable. the good cops should have quit already. so be very careful around cops, they are paid to attack you

