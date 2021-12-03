“Callous lack of humanity”: Denver police officer fired for not giving first aid to bleeding gunshot victim who died

UPDATE: Police shared an update on Dec. 2 that Jonathan Islas was arrested. ❗️Update 12/02/21 @ 1:30 a.m. – Islas was taken into custody without incident yesterday evening in Loveland, CO.❗️ — Greeley, CO Police Department (@GreeleyPolice) December 2, 2021 GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police officers want to find Jonathan Islas who they believe stabbed and killed a man on Nov. 30. Officers responded to an apartment on 52nd Avenue Court, near 10th Street and 50th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. Jonathan Islas (credit: Greeley Police) There they found a 27-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Investigators say Islas, 20, took off running from the scene before they arrived forcing a reverse 911 call to go out to neighbors. Islas has a warrant for his arrest on charges of first degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Investigators don’t believe the community is in danger, but ask anyone who has more information to call 970-350-9676.

