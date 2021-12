SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Community leaders are asking for the city of Sacramento to help prevent car crashes in the Oak Park neighborhood by providing more road safety measures. According to the Sacramento Police Department, nine cars have crashed into the Arbors at Oak Park building since 2014. It’s a senior living apartment complex located on Broadway and MLK Boulevard, near the end of the Y intersection. The latest car crash happened Tuesday morning where police say the driver died after crashing into the building.

