Economy

As Law Firm Business Pros Look to Other Industries, It Could Create a Dearth of Skilled Staff

By Patrick Smith
Law.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw firm leaders are increasingly concerned about losing business professional talent—not just to other law firms. They’re worried that...

www.law.com

PRO POACHING - If you run a law firm and have been under the impression that the legal industry talent war is just about attorneys, you might want to check on your other staff members before the resignation letters start rolling in. As Law.com’s Andrew Maloney reports, everyone from secretaries and litigation support professionals to financial analysts and strategic C-suite leaders are being courted by competitors. In fact, a recent survey of law firm business professionals pegged “staff poaching” as the second-highest threat to firm profitability, amid talent-related risks such as lawyer recruiting and associate salary increases. Staff-related concerns are partly due to dynamics during the COVID-19 pandemic that have given employees everywhere new leverage over employers. But, particularly in Big Law, it also relates to a wave of new roles focused on pricing and profitability, combined with the fact that firm leaders are often reluctant to bring in unproven talent. “[Firms] aren’t necessarily interested in holding open tryouts,” said Bill Josten, manager of enterprise content for Thomson Reuters, which published its 2021 Law Firm Business Leaders Report last week. “They want to acquire proven talent. If you watch those types of roles, and individuals in those roles, there’s a high degree of mobility—you see a lot of mobility in those types of roles that are in those expanding demand areas for law firms.”
As Talent War Escalates, Law Firms Fear Business Pros Getting Poached

Law firms aren’t just fighting for talented lawyers. A duel for talented nonattorney staff members—from secretaries and litigation support professionals to financial analysts and strategic C-suite leaders—is also a top concern, according to firm leaders and legal industry observers. A recent survey of law firm business professionals pegged “staff poaching”...
