DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is being hailed a hero for helping talk down a shooting suspect from taking his own life. Officer Tyler Carroll spent 45 minutes talking to the man and building some sense of trust with him. It started when officers were called to contact the man who then fled from a traffic stop. Carroll used a PIT maneuver to disable the suspect’s car and stop him. When the man realized he had no way out, he pointed the gun to his own head, DPD says. (credit: Denver Police) Carroll says he was the only officer who could make...

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO