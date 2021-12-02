ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

By Chris Basinger
Petersburg Pilot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Claus and Mrs. Claus join Buddy the Elf (Bud Bergen), Mickey Mouse...

www.petersburgpilot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Detroit

The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round

Can you imagine experiencing the joys of the holiday season in the midst of a sweltering Michigan summer? There’s one incredible Christmas store near Detroit where you can do just that. Whether you’re a full-blown Christmas fanatic or a kid at heart who’s searching for a dose of childlike glee, this sprawling shop will capture […] The post The Magical Place Near Detroit Where It’s Christmas Year-Round appeared first on Only In Your State.
DETROIT, MI
Daily Herald

Orem grandmother needs help providing Christmas presents for 4 grandchildren

Carrie, an Orem resident, needs help to create a little Christmas magic for her four grandchildren this year amid financial and medical difficulties. According to Carrie, it has been challenging to care for all of her grandchildren at once. She and the children have had to quarantine multiple times this school year, particularly when her oldest grandson came down with COVID-19.
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Elf#Christmas Tree#Mrs Claus#High School
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best high-end Christmas gift for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end Christmas gift for your wife is best?  It’s hard to think of a more important person in your life than your wife, and choosing a unique high-end Christmas gift to show how much you appreciate her can feel like an impossible challenge. Getting your […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
GATOR 99.5

Purple Porch Light? Here’s Your Key to the Porch Light Color Code

There is a popular tune from more than a few years ago that includes this lyric, "you say it best when you say nothing at all". Sometimes we don't really need words to convey our thoughts or passions. Sometimes all it takes is a look or a glance. However, in this case, and the cases of so many other causes support can be as simple or as singular as a solitary beacon of light penetrating the darkness of the evening.
HOME & GARDEN
Petersburg Pilot

Turkey Trot

Runners and walkers gathered by the school awning Friday morning for the Petersburg Medical Center Turkey Trot sponsored by Petersburg Parks and Recreation. People brought canned goods and non-perishable food to donate before the race. The race kicked off at 10 a.m. and along the route participants passed residents in long term care and waved to them. After finishing the course, participants returned to the school where they enjoyed hot chocolate.
chevydetroit.com

Check Out These Gorgeous Holiday Lights in Metro Detroit!

Cheers, Metro Detroit! We are officially in the midst of the holiday season. Seemingly right on cue, the snow is falling and the view out the window is reminiscent of the winter wonderland we look forward to all year long. If you’re looking for ways to take in the beauty that can only be found this time of year, check out some of these local holiday light displays, where bright colors reflect off the pristine white snow of a Michigan December.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

13 best gifts for cat lovers (and their furry friend) that are purr-fect for Christmas

Picking out the perfect gift for a friend or family member can be hard, that is unless there’s something they’re super fanatical about, be it tech, gaming or all things coffee-related.If someone on your Christmas shopping list swears by the philosophy that cats rule and dogs drool (sorry pooch partisans), then you’ve come to the right place because we’ve tracked down some seriously paw-some gifting ideas.There are few things that inspire more joy in a cat parent than a feline-themed gift, meaning there are plenty of options to choose from, whether you want to give them something to wear, decorate...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy