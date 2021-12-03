ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

'1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the GOP launches an assault on U.S. elections, MSNBC’s Chief Legal...

www.msnbc.com

mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
MSNBC

As Bannon eyes jail, top Trump aide folds in riot probe

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with investigators looking into the January 6th insurrection. His decision comes after Trump ally Steve Bannon was indicted for dodging investigators. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Juanita Tolliver to discuss the probe.Dec. 1, 2021.
POTUS
New York Post

Rachel Maddow’s new low and other commentary

The indictment of “Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for . . . the now-infamous ‘Steele Dossier,’ ” thunders TK News’ Matt Taibbi, “is most immediately devastating to the reputation of the many famous news personalities who hyped the Steele story.” Yet “the response by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was a thing beyond.” Maddow not only flogged the dossier for years, “she specifically hyped its credibility on the grounds of how it was put together, and by whom.” Now we know that key claims, such as that Moscow long “cultivated” Donald Trump, came only from one Clintonite’s gossip, not from Russia or even a Trump source. Yet “Rachel not only isn’t upset, she’s expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Person
Ari Melber
#Msnbc#Maga#U S Elections#Republicans#Gop
MSNBC

Trump cornered? MAGA riot probe circles 45, subpoenas insiders

The January 6th Select Committee has released six new subpoenas to some of Donald Trump’s closest aides and allies, including former campaign officials Bill Stepien and Jason Miller. Meanwhile in Atlanta, the DA who has been quietly leading a criminal inquiry into Trump’s alleged election tampering is now expected to convene a special grand jury, according to The New York Times. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Obama veteran Neal Katyal to discuss Trump's mounting legal woes. Nov. 9, 2021.
POTUS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Rep. Swalwell: After Trump we are trying to make America a democracy again

The Jan. 6 select committee has issued new subpoenas targeting the right-wing militias at the forefront of the Capitol insurrection. Rep. Eric Swalwell tells Joy Reid, ‘Here we saw Donald Trump promise to make America great again and after four years of corruption, racism, and insurrection, we find ourselves trying to make America a democracy again.’Nov. 24, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump's post-White House grift

Former Deputy U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, former Congresswoman Donna Edwards and editor-at-large of The Bulwark Charlie Sykes discuss Michael Cohen's recent comments that former president Donald Trump is "grifting" off the American people, using the allegations of a stolen election to fundraise. Nov. 29, 2021.
POTUS
MSNBC

Will Roger Stone and Alex Jones be jailed? MAGA riot probe subpoenas Trump allies

Trump allies Alex Jones and Roger Stone have been subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. The Committee is eyeing Stone’s involvement in rallies held in DC on January 5th, as well as his hiring of several Oath keepers the Committee says were involved in the attack. The Committee is also seeking to learn more about directions Jones reportedly received from the White House to lead a rally to the Capitol where Trump would meet the group. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains how Jones and Stone will likely be arrested on contempt charges if they stonewall the Committee now that Steve Bannon has established that precedent. Nov. 23, 2021.
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Trump Will 'Absolutely' Run For President In 2024, Bill Maher Says

Bill Maher, an American comedian and political commentator, on Thursday predicted that Donald Trump will run for the presidency again in 2024 and warned about his plans to win the next elections. During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Maher said he believes Trump will “absolutely” run for the top...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump's powerful hold over the GOP

More than 10 months after leaving office, former president Donald Trump maintains a powerful hold over the Republican party. National political reporters Michael Scherer and Michael Kranish explain Trump's continued dominance.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

