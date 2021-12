PANAMA CITY, FL – A suspect in a violent attack on a female was found deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a long standoff Monday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to an address in the 1700 block of Billings Avenue in St. Andrews after receiving a 9-1-1 call. The female victim had been stabbed multiple times by her ex-husband Steven Evans, W/M, 63, who had fled the scene in a white Toyota Tundra truck.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO