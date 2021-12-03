ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Sensational and Succulent – Where to Get the Best Sushi in Ocean County, NJ

By Matt Ryan
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sushi requires precision, quality ingredients, and attention to detail. Lucky for us, there are dozens of...

wobm.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean County, NJ
Restaurants
Ocean County, NJ
Food & Drinks
County
Ocean County, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Update: Latest Look at the New Drive Thru Starbucks Coming to Toms River, New Jersey

Toms River will soon get its first "stand-alone" Starbucks Drive-Thru and we went by to take a look at their progress and see how things are going at this new location. The new Starbucks is located on Hooper Ave at Oak Avenue. From the looks of things, it won't be long before this newest location will be opening. Recently Starbucks opened a new location right on Lacey Road in Forked River. Ocean County getting two "stand-alone" Starbucks in a short time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sushi#Fish#Food Drink#Italian
92.7 WOBM

YUM! Comfort Food…Best Chili in Ocean County

It is comfort food season and one that is on my list is chili, one of the best "hot" foods for winter...at least in my opinion. When it comes to chili there are two things I need to go with it. Either saltines or cornbread. These are my two dipping essentials for a good bowl of chili and it's a must to complete a good bowl of chili.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

25 Adorable Dogs You Can Adopt Right Now At The Monmouth County SPCA

A HUGE 'Thank You' to the Monmouth County SPCA for having me at their first annual Doggy Paddle Polar Plunge. The ocean was freezing, but wow, it was totally worth it! The event helped raise around $40,000! All the money will help the SPCA save thousands of homeless animals in New Jersey. The event was a huge success and I already can't wait to be a part of the fun again next year...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

11 Restaurants For The Best Chili in Ocean County

It is comfort food season and one that is on my list is chili, one of the best "hot" foods for winter...at least in my opinion. When it comes to chili there are two things I need to go with it. Either saltines or cornbread. These are my two dipping essentials for a good bowl of chili and it's a must to complete a good bowl of chili.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy