Nassau Coliseum Toys for Tots drive to kick off this weekend

 1 day ago

The Toys for Tots Drive at the Nassau Coliseum will kick off this weekend.

Last year, more than 100,000 items were donated at the Toys for Tots drive at the Coliseum.

Organizers are hoping this year is even bigger, and they receive more toys for older kids.

The toy drive will take place on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Two fire departments in New Jersey delighted onlookers with their annual holiday parade on Saturday night and gave spectators a chance to 'Be Kind.'

New York City, NY
ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

