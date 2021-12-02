Standard Operating Procedures Software Market to See Booming Growth | IBM,Keeni, Keeni, Trainual

CPQ, or Configure Price Quote software, is a sales tool that enables companies to create accurate and highly configured quotes that keep all complex product, price, and business rules centralized, automated, and available in real-time so that sales have everything they need at their fingertips. With CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software, companies can automate the quotation and quotation process lifecycle, starting with the moment a customer fulfills their requirements in a company's quotation and ending with sending a detailed quotation to the Customers or prospects. CPQ software is used in sales departments to accelerate the sales process while improving quotation accuracy and customer relationships. These software products enable companies to identify a customer's needs and provide them with customized offers that best suit those specific needs. Products are usually based on an existing CRM software product or can be integrated with one (or more) CRM tools.

