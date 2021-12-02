ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard Operating Procedures Software Market to See Booming Growth | IBM,Keeni, Keeni, Trainual

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Standard Operating Procedures Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of...

IVD Contract Manufacturing Services Market Expected to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2028

Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company published a research report titled, “IVD Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Type (Assay Development, Manufacturing), Category (Reagents, Systems), Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Microbiology, Urinalysis) - Global Forecast to 2028.”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the IVD contract...
Palladium Hexafluoroacetylacetonate Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | American Elements, ABCR, ALADDIN-E, BOC Sciences

A newly published report titled “(Palladium Hexafluoroacetylacetonate Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
BrainChip Partners with MegaChips to Develop Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – November 21, 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY) a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that MegaChips, a pioneer in the ASIC industry, has licensed BrainChip Akida™ IP to enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation, Edge-based AI solutions.
Pharmaceutical Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Fishbowl

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pharmaceutical Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pharmaceutical Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
#Software Standard#Software Industry#Advance Market Analytics#Mastercontrol#Ibm Corporation#Aurea Software#Dassault#Etq Llc#Convergepoint Inc#Business Design Corp#Keeni Llc#Princeton Center#Sop
PaaS Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Google, Pivotal, IBM

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "PaaS Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are CloudBees, Google, Pivotal, Appirio, Apprenda, Bungee Labs, CA technologies, Engine Yard, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Rackspace, Red Hat etc.
Voice Assistant Application Market to See Booming Growth | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Voice Assistant Application Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Voice Assistant Application Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Voice Assistant Application Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Crossborder Ecommerce Market to See Booming Growth | Amazon, ASOS, eBay

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Crossborder Ecommerce Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Crossborder Ecommerce Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Crossborder Ecommerce Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Digital Forensics Software Market Growth Forecast Worldwide | IBM ,AccessData ,FireEye

The ' Digital Forensics Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Digital Forensics Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Digital Forensics Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market 2021 | Developed Technology Defines Growth – ResMed, Philips Respironics, Covidien

Global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market presents an exhaustive research report in particular Global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2031 which uncovers a broad investigation of global Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) industry by conveying the definite data about anticipated patterns, client’s desires, manufacturing upgrades, focused leadership, and working capital in the market. This is a top to a base examination of the Self-contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market edifying key figure to 2031. A complete analysis of geological regions and positions, Product/Administration types, applications, deals, utilization, and revenue are furthermore provided in this report.
Positive Impact of Covid-19 on Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market is Expected Massive Growth by Forecast to 2028 with Profiling Top Players like Stryker, Boston Medical, Roche, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc.

Power tools are designed to perform a variety of functions in the operating room. These tools can mix surgical cement components, or they can drive a wire into a patient’s bone or flesh. These tools also have interchangeable heads, which makes them convenient to use. Apart from offering high-quality performance, power surgical tools also come with various features that make them a good choice for various applications. The most important feature is the double trigger, which allows the surgeon to change direction easily.
Sustainability, Supply Chain, Labor Shortages Contribute to End-of-Line Machinery Market Growth

End of Line (EoL) machinery accounts for nearly 47% of the U.S. packaging machinery market with steady growth forecast through 2026, according to the newly released 2021 End-of-Line Equipment Purchasing Trends and Design Insights white paper produced by PMMI Business Intelligence, a division of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. Trends such as sustainability, supply chain visibility, SKU expansion and labor shortages all contribute to the increased demand for EoL equipment.
Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Oracle, IBM, Gentrack

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Utilities Customer Information System (CIS) Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Sets High Standards for a Verifiably Sustainable Industry

Trust in a smarter cotton future. Cotton is the world’s friendliest fabric. It has clothed and comforted each and every one of us around the world for generations. And no one knows the importance of family and wellbeing better than the tens of thousands of farmers and collaborators that make the cotton industry possible. The world is changing fast, and protecting the environment for future generations is a top priority for cotton growers. Meanwhile, consumers across the globe are taking action into their own hands by selectively choosing products that are sustainably sourced and manufactured. That’s why U.S. Cotton is taking great strides...
Configure Price and Quote (CPQ) Software Market to See Booming Growth | Apttus, IBM, Vendavo

CPQ, or Configure Price Quote software, is a sales tool that enables companies to create accurate and highly configured quotes that keep all complex product, price, and business rules centralized, automated, and available in real-time so that sales have everything they need at their fingertips. With CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software, companies can automate the quotation and quotation process lifecycle, starting with the moment a customer fulfills their requirements in a company's quotation and ending with sending a detailed quotation to the Customers or prospects. CPQ software is used in sales departments to accelerate the sales process while improving quotation accuracy and customer relationships. These software products enable companies to identify a customer's needs and provide them with customized offers that best suit those specific needs. Products are usually based on an existing CRM software product or can be integrated with one (or more) CRM tools.
Robot as a Service Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Neato Robotics, DeLaval, Daifuku, CYBERDYNE

The latest 111+ page survey report on Worldwide Robot as a Service Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like The United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Nigeria & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Worldwide Robot as a Service market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Softbank, Intuitive Surgical, DeLaval, Daifuku Co., CYBERDYNE INC., DJI, KONGSBERG, Northrop Grumman, Neato Robotics, Starship Technologies, KUKA AG, Parrot, Aethon, Lely, Dematic, Bastian Solutions, OMRON Corporation.
Worldwide Fixed Attenuators Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2026| Analog Devices, Anaren Inc, Anatech Electronics, Anritsu

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”. The Global “Fixed Attenuators Market“ report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Fixed Attenuators market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Fixed Attenuators market.
