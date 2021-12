What do you like about role-playing games? One of the charming points about RPGs is the ability to raise your own character and become a part of the world your character is breathing in. How about action games? As far as combat is concerned, there is no doubt that cornering your opponents and exploiting their weaknesses while showing off fancy moves all from the tip of your fingers can be very, very satisfying. Today we present you Unsouled, an action RPG that daintily mixes the elements of both genres.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO