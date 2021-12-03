ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man wanted for multiple domestic violence incidents arrested in Santa Maria

By KSBY Staff
 1 day ago
Santa Maria Police responded to a home disturbance Thursday afternoon.

The incident began at around 5 p.m. on Eliza Drive near Bethel Street.

According to police, they received a call from a woman whose ex-boyfriend broke into her home.

Police say the 34-year-old man had multiple warrants out for his arrest for past domestic violence incidents.

When police arrived they say the man surrendered himself without incident and is in custody.

No one was injured in this incident. Police arrested the man for burglary and on domestic violence warrants.

