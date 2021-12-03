ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IDBfj_0dCm5BWT00

The Buffalo Sabres have placed goaltender Dustin Tokarski in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and called up netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL, the team announced Thursday.

Tokarski, Aaron Dell and Craig Anderson have split the load between the pipes for Buffalo this season. In 14 games, Tokarski has a .903 save percentage.

Earlier Thursday, the Sabres acquired netminder Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations to shore up some struggles between the pipes.

Luukkonen, 22, played four games with the Sabres last season and has a .888 save percentage with the Rochester Americans this season. Buffalo drafted him 54th overall in 2017.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Dustin Tokarski leaves practice early; Casey Mittelstadt on track to play

BUFFALO – Sabres goalie Dustin Tokarski left this morning’s practice early and was being evaluated after taking a shot in the facial area, coach Don Granato said. The Sabres, who leave this afternoon for a two-game road trip, have one other healthy goalie on the roster, Aaron Dell. Meanwhile, Granato...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

Kirill Kaprizov: Now It's Just Hockey

Meeting the media for his first availability since re-signing with the Minnesota Wild, Kirill Kaprizov looked chill. The star left winger had endured a protracted negotiation over the summer and had been rewarded with a new five-year pact worth $45 million and heightened expectations after he torched the league with his dazzling play as a 23-year-old rookie. So, was he feeling the pressure? “No, no, it’s not pressure,” Kaprizov said. “Now it’s easy for me (once) I signed. I just want to play, it’s like, phew, now it’s just hockey.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Dell
Person
Dustin Tokarski
Person
Malcolm Subban
letsgohawks.net

#BREAKING Chicago Blackhawks Trade Goalie.

The Chicago Blackhawks and general manager Kyle Davidson announced a trade on Thursday. Davidson has shipped goalie Malcolm Subban off to the Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres have been in huge need of goaltending help so Subban will give them a huge boost. In return the Blackhawks will get “future considerations”.
NHL
SportsGrid

The Rangers have placed Mika Zibanejad in the COVID-19 protocols

The Rangers have placed Mika Zibanejad in the COVID-19 protocols, the Rangers official website reports. The Rangers don’t play Saturday as their next game is Sunday versus the Sabres, but Zibanejad seems unlikely to play in that contest. Zibanejad becomes the fourth member, first for the Rangers, of the New York metro area teams to end the protocol. Josh Bailey, Anders Lee, and Ross Johnston are also in the protocol for the Islanders.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Lee, Johnston in COVID-19 protocol for Islanders

Canadiens GM Bergevin in protocol, Timmins out for season for Coyotes. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. New York Islanders. Anders Lee and Ross Johnston were placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol by the Islanders on Friday. Lee, a...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Senators return to play Avalanche after COVID-19 protocol

Blues look to continue success against Golden Knights; Terry tries to match McDavid's season-long point streak. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Monday. Senators back in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Buffalo Sabres#Ahl#The Chicago Blackhawks#Americans#Fingerlakes1 Com App
NBC Sports

Goalie news: Subban dealt to Sabres; EBUGs for Blues, Blue Jackets

The Sabres needed help in goal and have added Malcolm Subban to the mix following a Thursday trade with the Blackhawks for future considerations. Subban, a pending unrestricted free agent can be looked at as a short-term upgrade over Dell, with Subban and Tokarski handling the crease duties until Anderson is healthy. This also means that Sabres prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen can remain in AHL Rochester and get regular playing time.
NHL
theScore

NHL postpones 2 Islanders games due to COVID-19 protocol

The NHL postponed the New York Islanders' games through at least Nov. 30 on Saturday as a result of the team's worsening COVID-19 situation. The Islanders' road contests against the New York Rangers on Sunday and versus the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday won't be played as scheduled. Another Islanders player...
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Injured Golden Knights forward placed in COVID-19 protocol

The Golden Knights aren’t in the clear from the coronavirus yet. Center William Karlsson was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Monday, the team announced, while forward Michael Amadio was released from the protocol and practiced at City National Arena. “We have one guy come back, one guy going...
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins HC Bruce Cassidy placed in COVID-19 protocol

Cassidy is in his sixth season as the B's head coach and eighth NHL campaign overall. The Bruins are currently in the middle of a crowded Eastern Conference at 11-7-0 and tied with the New Jersey Devils with 22 points. The No. 7 Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-5, 25 points) and No....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Jack Eichel, less than a month after neck surgery, is back on the ice

Jack Eichel is back on the ice. Eichel, who had artificial disk replacement surgery on Nov. 12, has recovered enough to return to the ice to take a few laps in a video shared Thursday by the NHL's social account. In the video, Eichel does a couple of stable but...
NHL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Red Wings place F Tyler Bertuzzi in COVID-19 protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi made news earlier this season when it was revealed he was the only player on the roster who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and the only active NHL player to have made that choice. And now, he’s in COVID-19 protocol. The team announced...
NHL
WDIO-TV

UMD men's hockey goalie Fanti out for Covid protocols, Patt to get 1st start

Scott Sandelin, head coach of the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men's hockey team, announced in a press conference on Wednesday that starting goaltender, junior, Ryan Fanti is out for Covid-19 protocols and redshirt fifth year senior Ben Patt will get his first collegiate start this weekend. The Bulldogs are...
DULUTH, MN
FingerLakes1.com

Tampa Bay Lightning reassign defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Sean Day to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday morning. Day, 23, has skated in 15 games with the Crunch this season, posting two goals and 10 points to go along with 15 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman ranks first on Syracuse among defensemen for goals, assists and points.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tyler Bertuzzi, NHL’s only unvaccinated player, added to COVID protocol

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi was placed in COVID-19 protocol before Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena. Bertuzzi is the only player in the NHL not vaccinated against the virus. It is unknown how long he will be idle. The 26-year-old forward, who just...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres acquire goaltender Malcolm Subban from Blackhawks

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks for future considerations, the team announced Thursday. The 27-year-old netminder has played in 82 career NHL games with Boston, Vegas and Chicago, logging a 36-31-8 record, an .899 save percentage and a 3.02 goals-against average. This season with...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy