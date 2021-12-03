ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Fire Department orders evacuation of 3 buildings due to condo's 'imminent threat of collapse'

By Adam Rife
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8UR6_0dCm55JM00

NOW: Waukesha Fire Department orders evacuation of 3 buildings due to condo’s ’imminent threat of collapse’

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Dozens of people in Waukesha are displaced after a six-story condo building was evacuated because of concerns it could collapse.

Thursday evening the Horizon West Condominium Building located at 315 N. West Ave. was deemed structurally unsound. The city's news release cited an independent structural engineering report that blamed the compromised conditions of existing structural columns.

Fire and police crews went door-to-door to make sure people got out.

People who live there are unsure of what's next. Alicia Halvensleben said, "One of the officers let me know there's something about a center beam that is no longer structurally sound, which I take to mean I don't know if we'll be able to go back."

Alicia was buying a new car when she got the call her building was being evacuated.

Alicia said her first thoughts were, "Will I be able to work, will I have clothes tomorrow, will I be able to brush my teeth. The very basic things. The trivial stuff is still in there, and I don't know if I'll get it back."

She left the sale and rushed home, one of dozens of people given 15 minutes to grab what they could and get out.

She said, "We have a lot of younger families, we have empty nesters, people who are retired, some who had to be pulled out on wheelchairs and whatnot, so I'm sure there are some people who really struggled to get their stuff together because physically they couldn't run around their house the way I was jogging up the stairs."

Neighbors say the gas lines were shut off Thursday night as a precaution, but the power was left on. Some people left so quickly the lights were still on inside.

Three city buses were on standby to transport people, and Alicia says many of her neighbors were already put up in rooms at the Baymont Inn.

She and her boyfriend will stay with his mother, but already friends are reaching out with leads on a new place to live. She said, "People are already looking out for us, that's one thing I love about Waukesha, especially now more than ever. We've really come together as a community."

The condo building is on the same block where the parade suspect left his car and ran through backyards November 21.

One woman driving by said it's scary to see red and blue lights flashing in her neighborhood again. But many people affected -including a man who lives in a house adjacent to the condo that was also evacuated- says the commotion is tolerable as long as no one is hurt.

The city is working with the Salvation Army of Waukesha to assist families with immediate housing needs.

Due to the possible collapse zone the properties at 323 N. West Avenue and 307 N. West Avenue are also being evacuated.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 for updates on-air and online.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What we know about the victims of the Michigan school shooting

An athlete on the honor roll, an artist looking forward to college, a bowling team co-captain and a freshman with a "kind heart" were killed in a Michigan school shooting this week. Seven others were also wounded and are in varying conditions as a result of what Oxford High School called a "horrific tragedy."
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Waukesha Fire Department#Cbs
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

757K+
Followers
117K+
Post
605M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy