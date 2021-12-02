ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico threatens legal action on US electric vehicle subsidy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government threatened legal action Thursday over provisions...

foxlexington.com

Mexico expanding ties with its migrants in the U.S.

But many of these émigrés – some 11 million as of 2019 – often struggle to fit into their new society because of barriers such as immigration status, language, or lack of access to services. That’s where consulates and an organization known as Institute for Mexicans Abroad (IME) try to...
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
Vice

Pentagon Blames Biden, Newsom for US Inaction in Breakaway Republic Crisis

Confusingly, the leaders of this land of contradictions—who have said they’re motivated by California governor Gavin Newsom’s mandate that schoolchildren be vaccinated against COVID-19—have asserted that they are not seceding from either the state of California or the United States, but simply refusing to recognize their legal and political authority. (They cite the refusal of San Francisco, a Newsom stronghold, to enforce federal immigration laws as precedent, though that city has not declared itself a republic.) Footage from the council meeting, though, complicates the picture.
BBC

Rights groups' warning as Trump's Remain in Mexico policy restored

US human rights groups have criticised the reinstatement of a Trump-era policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while claims are processed. The American Immigration Council said it was a dark day for the US and the rule of law. US President Joe Biden had suspended the policy, calling...
foxlexington.com

Mexican border shelters prepare for migrant influx as U.S. restarts ‘Remain in Mexico’

“I think it will be better this time. I think they will treat (asylum-seekers) with more humanity and respect,” the Methodist pastor and director of Good Samaritan migrant shelter in Juarez said. “The last time they just put your name on a list, called you three months later and told you to come back in another six. This caused stress, it made people ill.”
Reuters

Mexican electricity overhaul is hurting investment, EU says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A Mexican government initiative in Congress to overhaul electricity sector rules in favor of the state is worrying European firms and governments, as well as crimping investment, the European Union's ambassador to Mexico said on Thursday. Ambassador Gautier Mignot said the reform that prioritizes...
klif.com

Stay In Mexico Is Again US Policy

Washington (WBAP/KLIF) – Would-be immigrants trying to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings. The Biden administration announced Thursday it will reinstate the Trump-era policy, and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. President Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance. Mexico agreed, saying it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration.
The Associated Press

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López...
Imperial Valley Press Online

Enemies among us

Only the most willfully obtuse on Capitol Hill would deny that the Biden administration’s neglect of wide-open borders might lead to a national security crisis. Estimates vary on how many foreign nationals from numerous countries have unlawfully crossed the U.S. borders, but the independent news agency Axios put the total at 160. Distance isn’t a deterrent. Many of those nations are avowed U.S. enemies like Yemen, Cuba, Venezuela and Afghanistan. Facebook airlifted some Afghans to Mexico with the probable intent to enable them to enter unvetted.
elreporterosf.com

Migrant caravan headed to US border amid Mexico tensions

The group has seen dwindling numbers amid harsh conditions and standoffs with Mexican authorities as it heads north. A group of mostly Central American migrants and asylum seekers walking across southern Mexico will now head to the US border, rather than Mexico City as originally planned, a leader has said.
