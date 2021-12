Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. As a “surprise” engagement gift, my husband’s dear godmother—who is actually a talented artist—painted an awkward, and very large picture of my fiancé and me. The proportions are off, and there’s a strange not-quite-human expression in our eyes. She put a lot of work into it, and likely thought we’d be touched. While it was certainly a nice gesture, we really don’t want to be looking at this 6-foot-tall painting of ourselves on a daily basis!

