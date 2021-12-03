LeBron James Clears NBA Health Protocols after Returning Negative Tests

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to news that LA Lakers LeBron James has been cleared to play after passing health and safety protocols according to Shams Charania :

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests,

James has had multiple rounds of negative test results since returning to Los Angeles from Sacramento on Tuesday evening, multiple sources said. It appears the initial positive test ultimately was inconclusive result.

This latest news puts major broadcaster ESPN in a bind. The mothership decided to drop the Los Angeles Lakers VS. LA Clippers from their national programming in favor of the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns rematch scheduled for Friday.

In the video above, Chris Broussard and Rob Parker debate if ESPN made a regrettable move dropping the Lakers from national television. Chris argues ESPN took on the better game, but Rob Parker thinks the Lakers are a trainwreck everybody wants to watch.

Here's the NBA's statement on Lebron James: