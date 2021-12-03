ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Atletico Mineiro offer free tattoos to fans after winning league title

Cover picture for the articleNew Brazilian soccer champions Atletico Mineiro are to treat fans with free tattoos to celebrate their first title win in half a century, a radio station in the club's home city of Belo Horizonte said on Thursday. The club won the Serie A trophy on Thursday night by beating...

Reuters

Leaders Atletico Mineiro held by Palmeiras

SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Patrick de Paula missed a second-half penalty for Palmeiras but they still earned a 2-2 draw with Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro on Tuesday. Wesley put Palmeiras ahead in 28 minutes with an angled shot but Federico Zaracho equalised eight minutes later, capitalising on...
