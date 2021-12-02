ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

BREAKING: First Case Of Omicron Variant Detected In LA County

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Thursday night, officials announced the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said that the infected individual is currently self-isolating and “their symptoms are improving without medical care.”. Public health officials believe...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states

Hawaii became on Thursday the fifth state to confirm the newly discovered Omicron variant after New York announced five new cases earlier in the day. The latest: In Hawaii, the variant was found in an unvaccinated O'ahu resident with moderate symptoms who had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a state health department statement. The variant has also been confirmed in California, Colorado and Minnesota.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

‘More than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital.
EXETER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Fresno Bee

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease. Just a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid 19#Delta#Cbsla
CBS Denver

Demand For COVID Testing Increases With Arrival Of Omicron Variant

DENVER (CBS4) — Getting tested for COVID is not new, it’s the Omicron variant that is. At a COVID Check testing location outside Union Station in Denver, Jesse Kelker was asked if he was worried about the new variant. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t concern me so much, I’m just taking precaution because I have a sore throat today.” There, and at other locations, they do PCR tests with results in two to three days. But if you test positive you may not find out directly if you have the new variant. “COVID Check Colorado is not able to provide information on variants to patients,” said...
DENVER, CO
CBS Minnesota

Experts Still Learning About Omicron; Minnesota Case Detected Early Due To Virus Surveillance System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Questions about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus loom large as more confirmed cases of infections with the strain pop up in the U.S., including in Minnesota, where experts were able to detect it because of the state’s strong variant surveillance system. The first case was found in California, followed by Minnesota and then Colorado on Thursday. A Hennepin County man tested positive after traveling to New York for a convention November 19. He is vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms, the state’s heath department said. Later Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced cases in the state. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs19.tv

LIST: Where have omicron cases been confirmed in the US?

Scientists around the world are working to learn more about the omicron variant of COVID-19. The variant, already found in more than 20 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant. What do...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Philly

First Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Reported In Philadelphia, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia health officials say the first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in the city. Officials say a male resident in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia has tested positive for the omicron variant. The health department is working to get more information regarding the case and is working with the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The city says they were first notified of this through the state and the health commissioner says they believe there may be more cases out there. “It is not unexpected that we would...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

New COVID Testing Site At LAX Opened Due To Omicron Variant Concern

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Concerns over the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and an increase in travel for the holidays prompted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department to open a new COVID test site at the Los Angeles International Airport Friday. Free rapid tests are now available for passengers arriving on international flights. These tests are available 7 days a week from 11 am to 6 pm. Results come in about 15 minutes. Passengers coming from Singapore were among the first to use the new site. “I think it’s a very good measure and that’s why I did it immediately,” said Artidoro Leal, an international traveler. “When you get a negative test, you know that you’re not going to infect anybody and you’re not infected.” LA County Public Health Director, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, was at the site’s opening, encouraging passengers to get tested. If a test comes back positive, the passenger will get a second test to confirm infection from a laboratory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kansas Reflector

Kansas hospitals, health officials prepare for omicron variant’s arrival

TOPEKA — As confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 begin to pop up across the country, Kansas health officials and hospitals are preparing for the variant’s arrival in the state. On Wednesday, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed a recent COVID-19 case caused by omicron in a resident who […] The post Kansas hospitals, health officials prepare for omicron variant’s arrival appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy