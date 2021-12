CHEYENNE – Kira Brownell still had another visit to an NCAA Division I school on her schedule when she decided where she wanted to continue her swimming career. “I ended up cancelling it because New Mexico State was where I was supposed to be,” the Cheyenne Central senior said Thursday afternoon. “I wasn’t sure I wanted to go to school there, but, when I got down there, I loved the team and the coaches’ practice and coaching styles.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO