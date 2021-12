Sam Asghari has been dating Britney Spears since 2016, and now they're engaged to be married! Over the years, we've only gotten a handful of peeks at their relationship through the photos they share on social media and the few public appearances they've made together. For the most part, Britney and Sam prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, however, Sam recently voiced his support for his other half after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated. If you find yourself wanting to know more about Sam, check out these five quick facts ahead.

CELEBRITIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO