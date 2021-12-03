ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Troopers release results of Thanksgiving weekend Dayton Service Initiative

DAYTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is releasing the results of their joint enforcement effort with the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to troopers, the Dayton Service Initiative resulted in 122 total stops over Thanksgiving weekend.

Of those 122 stops, law enforcement issued 63 speed citations and 12 safety belt citations. Eight people were arrested for OVI and one felony arrest was made.

During the enforcement, which ran from Nov. 24 through Nov. 27, law enforcement reported 43 crashes. The number of total crashes was 23 less than that of last year’s enforcement.

Troopers said officers were placed in specific locations during the enforcement based on crash data.

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

