Aerospace & Defense

Defending Taiwan

By Brady Bremer
 2 days ago

Over the last few years, China — formally The People’s Republic of China — has become more aggressive with its actions toward Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China. This aggression, which includes actions like routine air force exercises in Taiwan’s airspace and sailing warships through the Taiwan Strait, has...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

Taiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of F-16...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
Joe Biden
Tsai Ing Wen
Washington Post

Hit China where it hurts: Manufacturing

Josh Rogin’s Nov. 26 Friday Opinion column, “The Uyghur divestment movement is here,” reviewed the Western response to the Chinese government’s repression and violation of the human rights of Uyghur Muslims. It noted that though there is some talk about boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February, the International Olympic Committee has not criticized the government, and Congress won’t pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The Biden administration is planning a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games, but corporations have not cut their planned sponsorships.
CHINA
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
realcleardefense.com

The Drums of War in Taiwan and Ukraine

The vastness of Eurasia is becoming bracketed by belligerence. On the western front, Russia has deployed a growing number of military units to the regions near its border with Ukraine, inviting a flurry of speculation about its motives. And in the east, China’s behavior vis-à-vis Taiwan has grown increasingly worrisome. A widely reported war-game study by a US think tank concludes that the United States would have “few credible options” were China to launch a sustained attack against the island.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan, Europe must defend democracy together, president says

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan and Europe must work together to defend against authoritarianism and disinformation, President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting lawmakers from the Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Monday. Lithuania has faced sustained pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, since allowing...
POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

Hundreds of Taiwanese Extradited to China, Says Report

A new report by a human rights group has found more than 600 Taiwanese arrested overseas have been deported to China in recent years. Safeguard Defenders says the practice was being “used as a tool to undermine Taiwan’s sovereignty”. Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation, has long insisted that...
POLITICS
Politics
Aerospace & Defense
China
arcamax.com

China downgrades Lithuania ties over Taiwan office

China downgraded ties with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires and is prepared to end diplomatic relations with the Baltic nation if need be, further raising tensions after Taiwan opened a diplomatic office there last week. Lithuania is “walking back on political promises” made in a communique for establishing...
FOREIGN POLICY
TechCrunch

Taiwan’s bargaining chips?

Over four days at the beginning of October, almost 150 Chinese military aircraft flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, provoking criticism from Taiwan and the U.S. Amid such heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan’s leader, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed that U.S. forces are training with Taiwanese soldiers on the island; the Chinese foreign ministry countered with a warning that supporting Taiwanese independence would only lead to a “dead end.” At the end of the month, another eight Chinese aircraft, including six J-16 fighter jets, entered Taiwan’s air defense zone on the same day U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, urging China not to change the status quo in the region.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

U.S. warship again transits sensitive Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Reuters) – A U.S. warship again sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which always riles China whose government believes Washington is trying to stir regional tensions. The U.S. Navy said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer Milius conducted...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UPI News

China accuses U.S. of 'provocations' in Taiwan Strait

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- China's foreign ministry said Tuesday the United States should "stop making provocations" after a U.S. Navy ship passed through the Taiwan Strait. At a news conference, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "The U.S. side should immediately correct its mistakes, stop making provocations, challenging the bottom line and playing with fire and play a more constructive role in regional peace and stability."
POLITICS
windermeresun.com

Concern Of China-Taiwan-USA Relationship

POLITICS
WNCY

Biden administration invites Taiwan to its Summit for Democracy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration has invited Taiwan to its “Summit for Democracy” next month, according to a list of participants published on Tuesday, a move likely to infuriate China, which views the democratically governed island as its territory. The first-of-its-kind gathering is a test of President Joe Biden’s...
FOREIGN POLICY

