Video Games

Paper Mario joins Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next week

By John Friscia
Nintendo Enthusiast
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that Paper Mario from Nintendo 64 is joining Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next week on Friday, December 10. It is the famous first entry in its franchise, an RPG developed by Intelligent Systems that uses a paper art aesthetic to tell an epic story. It is the...

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Westport News

Target has a Nintendo Switch bundle in stock just in time for holidays

Even though Nintendo has come a long way since their OG video game console and pixelated Super Mario Bros. game, the brand is still making amazing products. The Switch console lets you play at home, on a tabletop, or as a handheld, starting Nov. 21, Target has a bundle with everything you need to get started, for $299.99.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting One of This Year's Surprise Hits Next Month

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of this year's surprise hits next month on December 9. 2021 has been a light year in terms of compelling releases for a variety of reasons. Obviously, this has been bad for fans of medium, however, it's been good for the quality games that did release this year as they got more spotlight than they normally would. One of these games is Loop Hero from developer Four Quarters and publisher Devolver Digital, which hit back on March 4, 2021 -- via the PC and the PC only -- and was one of Steam's first hits for the year.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are here - Mario Kart 8 bundle now available and big savings on games

Yesterday saw the launch of official Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Best Buy, and we're still seeing stock of the much anticipated Mario Kart 8: Deluxe bundle. The $299.99 offer has remained on the shelves far longer than it did in last year's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, but we don't know how much longer that will hold out. That's because this is a particularly valuable bundle - offering not only a standard edition handheld and a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the standard $299.99 console price, but also a three month Nintendo Switch Online subscription as well.
VIDEO GAMES
#Nintendo Nes#Intelligent Systems#Super Mario Rpg#Squaresoft#Snes#Wii U Virtual Console#The Star Spirits#Nso#Mario Party
manisteenews.com

This Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart bundle is the perfect gift for gamers

The Nintendo Switch is fun for all ages, both in and out of the home. The video game console can be set up to be played on your TV, or taken with you for some entertainment wherever you go. Starting Nov. 22 at 7 PM, you can get a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download along with your Nintendo Switch, all for $299 at Walmart.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free with unbeatable Nintendo Switch deal

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the world's most popular gaming consoles. Which is why we we're super-excited find this amazing Switch deal, which is the best we've seen so far this year. Right now you can get a Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red Console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online for $299 at Best Buy in the US, and £259 in the UK Nintendo store.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

League of Legends Continue Their Hot Streak Into Nintendo Switch

Now Two League of Legend Games Can Be Found on the Nintendo Switch. League of Legends has been going forward with a lot of projects lately, bringing itself into the spotlight. There has been the Netflix series, Arcane, showing off the world setting and back story for some of their characters; the first collaboration for InnerSloth’s with skins for Among Us, Magic: The Gathering has Secret Lair drops coming up and now… there are two League of Legends games in the game universe, released on, November 16th, 2021 on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon coming to Nintendo Switch next month

The action-packed puzzle adventure Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon has finally been given a release date for the Nintendo Switch and we won’t have to wait too long until we can get our hands on the game. Yacht Club Games has announced the puzzle adventure staring the iconic Shovel Knight will be arriving on Monday, 13th December and will cost $19.99. Here’s all the details from the official Yacht Club Games blog:
VIDEO GAMES
Super Mario
Technology
Video Games
Japan
Nintendo
Videogamer.com

Twelve Minutes heads to PlayStation 5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch next month

Annapurna Interactive has announced that time looping drama Twelve Minutes will land on PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch in December. The game originally released for Xbox and PC back in August. You play as a husband who returns from work for a romantic dinner with your wife. A policeman knocking at the door to accuse your wife of murder shatters this peace pretty sharpish. Chaos ensues, and you soon find that you’re trapped in a time-loop lasting, you guessed it, twelve minutes. It’s up to you to find out what’s going on, and escape the time loop.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Arthur Damian posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. We haven’t heard anything about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 since its last E3 trailer. It is primed for Nintendo Switch... A. Andrew Rockett posted the thread FP: in Front Page Articles. Following the game’s official...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Life is Strange: True Colours is Arriving on Nintendo Switch Next Month

Life is Strange: True Colours arrives on Nintendo Switch next month, letting you take Alex Chen’s mood-sensing adventures on the go. Hang on.. didn’t True Colours, the third entry in the main Life is Strange series, come out in September? It did, and we awarded it a phenomenal 10 out of 10, concluding that “The characterisation, the worldbuilding, the visuals, the facial animations – practically everything here is flawless.”
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Dropping In 2022 (And 5 Games We Hope Make the Drop)

Top 5 Nintendo Switch Games Dropping In 2022 (And 5 Games We Hope Make the Drop) The Nintendo Switch has had an incredible run so far. It’s home to some of the greatest games of this generation, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2. In addition, Nintendo has re-released some incredible Wii U games on the platform, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch is showing zero signs of slowing down and will likely be around for another 2-3 years. And with a new year on the horizon, we figured we’d take a look at the top 5 games that will release on Nintendo Switch in 2022. While release dates can change due to a variety of circumstances, we’re pretty confident these five games are showing up. Then we’re going to list 5 games that we hope will make the 2022 drop. They’re longshots, but if they show up, there will be a lot of smiles on the faces of Nintendo Switch owners. Without further ado, let’s get this list going.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Sega Holiday Sale Discounts Nocturne, Lost Judgment, Persona 5 & Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Sega has announced that they have discounted several of their titles across PlayStation and Xbox platforms. In particular, the Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions of Lost Judgment are discounted on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 (until November 29), and Xbox (until December 2). The original Persona 5 (until December 1) and...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games for families in 2021

Four years-plus into the Nintendo Switch's lifespan, it remains a fantastic destination for families and multiplayer games. But if you're looking to do same-room multiplayer gaming, make sure your Switch is TV-dockable. A new OLED-screened Switch is a new larger-screened update to the original TV-connected Switch. Both are better family picks than the smaller Switch Lite, which only works in handheld mode, and doesn't have those useful sharable Joy-Con controllers (Switch Lite owners could do multiplayer, but you'd need to buy extra controllers and huddle around that tiny screen.)
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

The best Nintendo water levels that don’t drown in frustration

We recently discussed Nintendo and the curse of water levels — how several of its water levels can put an unintended damper on the fun. That said, Nintendo games have also created examples of unique and genuinely fun water levels. That might be down to a beautiful environment to explore that couldn’t have been done in any other level, or solid controls that make the player feel like a graceful dolphin. Rewarding exploration can go a long way too, and when it’s combined with enemies that are actually fun to take on with a brand new toolset of maneuvers and attacks, it can result in an experience that regular levels can’t offer. These are the times where Nintendo games dove underwater and got it right for some of the best water levels.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals include up to 42% off Zelda, Mario, and Fire Emblem games

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Nintendo Switch continues to be wildly popular more than four years after release, especially with a new model, Switch OLED, now available in stores. There are now three versions of the Switch competing with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S — the $350 Switch OLED, the $200 Switch Lite handheld, and the original $300 Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Action-platformer Little Bug crawls onto Switch with a launch trailer

Little Bug is available on Switch now, courtesy of publisher RedDeerGames and developer Buddy System. The action-platformer made it onto Switch just this week. You can check out the launch trailer below to learn a little bit about the game and see it in action, and read on for some more info describing the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

YOLKED Scrambles To Nintendo Switch Next Year

Hitcents and HardBoiled Studios have shared their “eggciting” news that YOLKED is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. Created with “mind-numbing controls” and “frustrating, yet addictive, gameplay,” you will set out on an “unforgiving and intense journey” as an egg with human arms that must escape a house whilst a man attempts to stop it.
VIDEO GAMES

