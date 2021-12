DALLAS — If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, a person in North Texas would have to travel roughly 300 additional miles to reach an abortion provider. Axios released an interactive map of the United States that shows the distance to the nearest abortion provider by county as it currently stands and the projected distances if the precedent set by Roe v. Wade was overturned, according to the Myers Abortion Facility database.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO