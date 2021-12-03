Atopic Dermatitis vs. Eczema: Dermatologists Explain How the 2 Skin Conditions Differ

Seborrheic dermatitis can be a stubborn condition to treat, but lifestyle changes, home remedies, and over-the-counter products, including certain shampoos and conditioners, can all be helpful, dermatologist Dr. Craig Ziering tells Elite Daily. “Medicated shampoos and conditioners are the primary treatments for seborrheic dermatitis,” he explains, so if you’re dealing with the condition, it’s smart to stock your shower with the right products. For today’s article, the focus is conditioners — and according to Dr. Ziering, the best conditioners for seborrheic dermatitis contain over-the-counter medicated ingredients like zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, sulfur, coal tar, selenium sulfide, or ketoconazole to help with symptoms like flaky skin, scaling, itching, redness, swelling, and inflammation on your scalp. And if you’re looking to complete your in-shower collection, be sure to check out this guide to the best shampoos for seborrheic dermatitis.
