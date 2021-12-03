Atopic Dermatitis vs. Eczema: Dermatologists Explain How the 2 Skin Conditions Differ

No one wants a dry and flaky scalp but it happens sometimes. A lot of experience it on the regular, which can be annoying to treat. But the thing is, it's actually important for your scalp to be moisturized—and not just so you don't have to deal with any flakes. Having a moisturized scalp will help with hair growth and health. Trichologist and "Scalp Therapist" Bridgette Hill explains that normally when discussing moisture, most people think of hydration, but it's not just about water or liquids. For the scalp, the moisturizing agent most important to the scalp is sebum. "When addressing moisture on the scalp we have to consider each property that sebum is comprised of and their purpose to scalp health and function and hair growth," Hill says. "Sebum is rich in fatty acids, which provide nutrients and protein to the hair follicle; cholesterol, a necessary emollient; and squalene, an anti-inflammatory property that reduces swelling, redness. When there is a lack of sebum production on the scalp, the microbiome is disturbed and creates a dry dehydrated microbiome that can lead to a host of scalp conditions, deterioration of the hair follicle, dry brittle hair fibers, and hair loss. The skin on our scalp has more blood vessels, sebaceous glands, and houses more hair follicles than our bodies. The scalp is also the thickest skin on our body."

SKIN CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO