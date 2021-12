It was an experience that most likely left them rattled. Someone in Maryland burned down their house in an attempt to get rid of a snake infestation. ABC 7 News reports that the incident occurred a few days before Thanksgiving in the Dickerson area of Montgomery County. It appears that the individual was having something not unlike a hissy-fit over the snakes’ presence, setting coal aflame in an attempt to getting these pains in the asps out of their home and back into the wild where they belong.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO