Superior Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Zumiez Inc. reported third-quarter earnings grew 5.5 percent as sales advanced 6.8 percent. Earnings marked a record and topped Wall Street targets. Net sales for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 6.8 percent to $289.5 million from $271.0 million in the third quarter ended October 31, 2020 (13 weeks). Compared to the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 (13 weeks), third quarter 2021 net sales increased 9.6 percent. Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $30.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $19.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.
