Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in concussion protocol, out indefinitely

By Zac Wassink
 1 day ago
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder fell to 6-15 on the season via Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets and suffered a different type of setback late in that game.

Oklahoma City confirmed Thursday that guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol ahead of Thursday's matchup against the 11-10 Memphis Grizzlies.

Gilgeous-Alexander sustained the injury following a pair of common fouls committed with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's contest.

"There is no predetermined timetable to complete the protocol, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case," the Thunder explained in a statement. Gilgeous-Alexander will have to go through multiple steps to show he's free of any symptoms related to the head trauma before he can return to the lineup.

After Thursday, the Thunder next face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 39 points in the loss to Houston before his concussion. According to ESPN stats, he leads the Thunder with 21.2 points and 1.1 steals per game. He's also first among OKC starters with a 17.40 player efficiency rating.

