Review: In Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol, Aunt Trudy and the Puppets Bring a Message of Hope for the Holidays

By Nancy S Bishop
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe show is done with Manual Cinema’s talented puppeteers and musicians in their own pods and not visible to us, as they would be at a live show. But the magic still happens. The premise is that Aunt Trudy (a splendid N. LaQuis Harkins) is going to perform Uncle Joe’s Christmas...

