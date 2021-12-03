Breakneck Ridge To South Beacon (Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. Winter is near! Join us for a frosty visit to Mt. Moriah via the Carter-Moriah Trail, with great views of the northern Presidentials 'across the street' on our way up, at the summit, and on our way down! In addition to the views, the trail also features some steep, ledgy sections to challenge ourselves with. We plan to hike 9 miles at a moderate pace, with 3300' of elevation gain. Expect frigid winter conditions. MicroSpikes will be necessary, and possibly also snowshoes and/or crampons. Depending on conditions, we expect the hike to take between 6 and 8 hours to complete. We will be observing all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines as outlined by the AMC and CDC, including face coverings on the street while meeting up and whenever 6ft of physical distancing is not possible. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to continue with the activity or opt out. To request a spot on this hike, click REGISTER NOW and enter the required information. A leader will then be in touch with you to discuss the trip. If there is a good fit between the demands of the hike and your own capabilities and desires, we will confirm a spot for you. Registration closes Wednesday December 1.
