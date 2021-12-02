Pampering Gifts

The Mitten Tree and Christmas Store box at The Sentinel office are filling up nicely—it’s a bumper crop for the Tree. Never before have so many warmer-uppers for those in need been put up on the tree. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t need more. There is an overflow basket on hand, so keep it coming. The box has some things in it, but it—and the other boxes around town—could use a lot more. Remember, the new or lightly used goodies in it go to the Store, where kids can get them as Christmas gifts for parents and loved ones.

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO