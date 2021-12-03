Cannon Balls

Registration is required for this activity. So you've done a few hikes below tree line and are ready to go a little higher and feel the wind in your face? Come join Elizabeth and Jim on this hike up Cardigan and Firescrew Mountains, where we'll focus on spending time in exposed sections of the hike appropriately handling the weather. Our intended route up Manning Trail and down Clark Trail has about 1,732 ft of vertical gain over 4.9 miles, and should take us 4-5 hours. This will be a nice chance to talk about and demonstrate how to stay happy and safe above treeline (ATL), and help you decide if bigger ATL trips are for you or not. Note that we expect to modify the route as needed so that microspikes will suffice on this trip (i.e. crampons and ice axe not needed), although we will require a facemask and either ski goggles or glasses for wind protection. See the full recommended gear list below. Participants must have some prior winter hiking experience, and strong Winter Hiking Program participants who have already completed a Level 1 hike are welcome on this hike. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. All participants should bring a face mask on the trip for emergency use, but are not required to wear it while hiking, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals and whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained.

