Cannon Balls

outdoors.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us for a last minute hike on the Cannon Balls. The Cannon Balls are three peaks between North Kinsman and Cannon. North Cannon Ball, at 3769', is one of the New England 100 highest. On the way, time permitting, we'll tag two 4000...

Fall Esplanade Walk - Nahant Bay (Weekday)

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for our 3rd Fall esplanade walk around Nahant Bay. This will be an "out and back" walk along the Nahant Beach Reservation and onto the esplanade at Lynn Shore Drive. We will walk around 5 miles, at a moderate pace. Rain/snow cancels. Further details will be provided to those participants confirmed on the walk.
8-9 Mile Moderate Hike at the Naugatuck State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. This will be A Moderate hike at the Naugatuck State Forest. Distance about 8-9 miles. We will keep a standard pace.. I will keep this group small. Everyone must stay together. You must sign up for this event on Meet up.. Everyone will go to the waitlist. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. and will have the meet up address and details REGISTER NOW opens CT AMC MEETUP for you to RSVP ( 1st time create a profile with picture + allow messaging) Only Meetup will have details and updates. Required Equipment: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials . In addition, given the time of the year, hiking spikes are recommended to be packed if the temperatures are around or below freezing. AMC Trip Policy COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of an event. AMC relies on the honor system for compliance. Participants may be required to wear masks, provide proof of vaccination, or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test as a condition of attending this event.
Bear Mt. from Lion's Head, Salisbury CT (Vigorous-Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. This is a 10-mile lollipop loop that will go up over Lion's Head and Bear Mountain with views of the northwestern area of Connecticut, with technical terrain and scrambles. The elevation gain is 1,657 feet and hikers will need to be well-conditioned. The group size is limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Required Equipment: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials . In addition, given the time of the year, hiking spikes are recommended to be packed if the temperatures are around or below freezing.
Mt. Moriah Winter Warm-Up

Registration is required for this activity. Winter is near! Join us for a frosty visit to Mt. Moriah via the Carter-Moriah Trail, with great views of the northern Presidentials 'across the street' on our way up, at the summit, and on our way down! In addition to the views, the trail also features some steep, ledgy sections to challenge ourselves with. We plan to hike 9 miles at a moderate pace, with 3300' of elevation gain. Expect frigid winter conditions. MicroSpikes will be necessary, and possibly also snowshoes and/or crampons. Depending on conditions, we expect the hike to take between 6 and 8 hours to complete. We will be observing all COVID-19 precautions and guidelines as outlined by the AMC and CDC, including face coverings on the street while meeting up and whenever 6ft of physical distancing is not possible. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to continue with the activity or opt out. To request a spot on this hike, click REGISTER NOW and enter the required information. A leader will then be in touch with you to discuss the trip. If there is a good fit between the demands of the hike and your own capabilities and desires, we will confirm a spot for you. Registration closes Wednesday December 1.
GORHAM, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Leominster State Forest

Registration is required for this activity. Finish your hectic holiday weekend with a leisurely loop-hike around Leominster State Forest. We will cover approximately 6.5 miles, gaining 862 feet in elevation at a moderate place. This trail has a little bit of everything - a couple of hills, pristine ponds, and a few rocks to scramble over but nothing intense.
PRINCETON, MA
Hike Wachusett Meadows to Mt Wachusett

Registration is required for this activity. Join us on a hike up to Mt Wachusett and back, approximately 7 miles in total, starting from Wachusett Meadow Wildlife Sanctuary. First few miles have rolling hills, then we get into steep sections towards the top of Wachusett. Slow to moderate pace of 1.5 - 2 miles/hour. After you register, the hike leader will send you detailed information on meeting location and trip details. All participants must bring masks and be prepared to wear them in case social distancing becomes difficult. We will abide by MA state covid guidelines regarding masks and social/physical distancing for the duration of the event.
Breakneck Ridge To South Beacon (Strenuous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Come hike one of the favored destinations for hikers. The views are spectacular! Not for those who do not like lots of climbing. Hike is about 10 miles. Snow or ice may modify route or cancel hike. All participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.
PA Highlands Trail Stewards at Nockamixon State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Piper-Belknap-Gunstock Loop in Shoulder Season

Registration is required for this activity. Our hike of the Piper-Belknap-Gunstock Loop in the Belknap Mountains of Southern NH will be a moderate ~5mile trip with ~2,000' of elevation gain. This is a late shoulder season hike, so expect the possibility of ice and snow. This trip is friendly to people relatively new to winter hiking, but please be aware that microspikes are required on this trip. Pace will be moderate to relaxed. As part of the signup process for this trip, leaders will ask about your vaccination status or plan to take a PCR test. Participants are also required to bring a mask to wear during any emergency or similar situation that requires people to be within close proximity for an extended period of time. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
Feel the Wind on Cardigan and Firescrew Mountains

Registration is required for this activity. So you've done a few hikes below tree line and are ready to go a little higher and feel the wind in your face? Come join Elizabeth and Jim on this hike up Cardigan and Firescrew Mountains, where we'll focus on spending time in exposed sections of the hike appropriately handling the weather. Our intended route up Manning Trail and down Clark Trail has about 1,732 ft of vertical gain over 4.9 miles, and should take us 4-5 hours. This will be a nice chance to talk about and demonstrate how to stay happy and safe above treeline (ATL), and help you decide if bigger ATL trips are for you or not. Note that we expect to modify the route as needed so that microspikes will suffice on this trip (i.e. crampons and ice axe not needed), although we will require a facemask and either ski goggles or glasses for wind protection. See the full recommended gear list below. Participants must have some prior winter hiking experience, and strong Winter Hiking Program participants who have already completed a Level 1 hike are welcome on this hike. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out. All participants should bring a face mask on the trip for emergency use, but are not required to wear it while hiking, although we note that masks are still advised for unvaccinated individuals and whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained.
Explore Your Inner Winter Hiker: Wachusett Mountain Gear Shakedown

Registration is required for this activity. Winter hiking/gear shakedown on Wachusett Mountain. Hiking 3-4 miles at a moderate pace (1.5-2 mph) on average to strenuous terrain. Will review appropriate clothing and gear to bring for winter hiking. Participants will use this hike as a training opportunity to practice carrying/changing gear on a variety of trails. Gear list will be provided prior to hike. Preference given to Worcester Chapter winter workshop attendees.
PRINCETON, MA
20s & 30s Fall Walk/Hike in Whitney and Thayer Woods

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful walk at the Whitney and Thayer Woods. Be prepared to hike for about 3.5 hours to 4 hours and about 6.5 miles. We'll walk at a pace that's comfortable for everyone, with breaks and a stop for lunch. Anyone is welcome to join! Please let us know if there's anything you need or any way we can be inclusive. This event and many others are free and open to the public - you don't have to be an AMC member to sign up for the event.
Lifestyle
Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Niantic, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately five mile hike on a well maintained trail system with some hills, minor stream crossings and rocky footing on solid granite ledges. Poles are recommended. Exact route will be determined by the leaders on the day of the hike, but it will probably include the quartz pit, granite quarries, a couple of ledge overlooks, glimpses of the Niantic River, and the summit of Niantic's highpoint, Mount Tabor. Meet at 10:00 AM near the kiosk in Oswegatchie Hills Nature Preserve, Memorial Park Dr., Niantic (East Lyme) CT. Bring water and snacks. Potential stop after the hike at a local restaurant?? Rain or snow/hazardous road conditions cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-95 take Exit 74 (Rte. 161). Turn right on Rte. 161 South. Turn left at the Sunoco Station onto Oswegatchie Hill Rd and 1st left onto Memorial Park Dr. Best place to park is the paved parking lot located adjacent to the ball fields (5 Memorial Park Drive). .
Four Strangers, One Passion, and an Inextricable Bond Through Hiking in the Northeast

Some people come into our lives to rekindle our spirits, motivate, and inspire us. A dozen years ago, Alison Darbee, Joe Murphy, and I—three strangers in whom an interest in hiking and mountain climbing had blossomed—found ourselves at a trailhead in the Adirondack Mountains at dawn preparing to hike the Santanoni Range. It is a daunting task for experienced hikers, let alone three novices.
Stephens State Park

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
santaclaritamagazine.com

The Ruby Ball 2021

The Valley Industry Association (VIA) proudly celebrated their 40th Anniversary with a very special celebration this year – The Ruby Ball. Hundreds gathered on Friday, November 5th, for this signature event. VIA members of distinction were recognized through the presentation of three prestigious awards, winners of these awards were: The Connie Worden-Roberts Volunteer of the Year Award – Ed Masterson: VIA Rising Star – Vance Wealth: VIA Business of the Year – City of Santa Clarita. These sought-after awards showcase the contributions of significant VIA members. Following dinner, guests danced the night away to music provided by Dole/Humphries. For more information about VIA, please visit www.via.org or contact Kathy Norris in the VIA Office at 661-294-8088.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

