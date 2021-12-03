Your Views: We need energy competition

Did you Michiganders think that your electric rates were higher than others? If so you are correct. Michiganders pay some of the highest electricity rates in the Midwest. According to Consumers Energy, you can expect your electric rates to soar even higher due to their plans to quickly move away from fossil fuels and to renewables including solar and wind. The Michigan Capitol Confidential news site (MCC) is reporting on testimony given by a Consumer employee at a state hearing.

