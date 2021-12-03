ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

‘Tart’-warming bakery owner raising money for guide dogs

By Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local bakery owner is whisking up some holiday cheer this weekend in an effort to help those with disabilities gain independence.

Carina Comer of Carina’s Bakery in Beaverton has made it her mission to hire employees of all abilities at her vegan, Scandinavian-inspired establishment.

“Being visually impaired and having health challenges, I always felt people might think that someone with a vision impairment couldn’t succeed in a physical industry like baking,” Comer recalled. “So I really wanted to create a place that felt welcoming to employees as well as the community, regardless of their abilities.”

Carina’s Bakery is Benefit Corporations for Good certified, which illustrates the owner’s goal in building her business on a foundation of giving back.

According to the American Foundation for the Blind , approximately 44% of people living with visual impairments are unemployed, but Comer is determined to lead by example to help fight those statistics.

“We hire people with physical and mental challenges,” said Comer. “So we like to work with organizations that help further that cause.”

Sign at Carina’s Bakery in Beaverton, OR (KOIN)

Despite her many achievements, Comer told KOIN 6 News she could not have done it without the help of her four-legged baking buddy Sutter.

“I myself have low vision, so I have a guide dog that stays with me in the bakery,” Comer explained. “He’s my best friend. He is very protective and loveable, and he helps me get to where I’m going in a more direct manner, while also providing a friendly face to the public. He’s from Guide Dogs for the Blind, so we work very closely with them. ”

This Sunday, Comer will host a cooking demo on baking holiday cookies to help raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind during their Virtual Holiday Celebration .

Comer told KOIN 6 News she is excited to partner again with Guide Dogs for the Blind for the upcoming fundraiser, after witnessing first-hand how helpful their services can be for those living with vision challenges.

“They really help out their clients and they do such a good job pairing them with the right dog for their lifestyle and home-needs,” Comer said. “The dogs are free to us and they offer vet care so that all comes from fundraising and it takes a community to make that happen.”

Guide Dogs for the Blind CEO, Christine Benninger said as the largest guide dog company in the US, they have a simple mission: “It’s all about creating independence and inclusion for those individuals who are blind or visually impaired. And we do that through the creation of a well-trained guide dog.”

Benninger told KOIN 6 News guide dogs can often help connect people with visual impairments to their communities.

NEW YORK – MARCH 27: Student guide dog Max, a Golden Retreiver puppy, walks through the arrivals area during their training program March 27, 2004 at New Liberty International airport in New Jersey. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)

“People don’t realize that being blind is quite isolating, because we connect through sight,” She said. “One of the things that distinguishes a guide dog from a cane is that guide dogs are a social bridge.”

Benninger explained that clients paired with a guide dog can travel through the world the way a sighted person would by avoiding obstacles without having to make contact first. She said they also help connect visually impaired individuals to their community and surroundings.

“When you travel with a guide dog everybody wants to talk to you because you have this incredible being that you are teamed with,” stated Benninger. “It really elicits conversation, which is a big part of inclusion.”

Guide Dog for the Blind’s one-hour Virtual Holiday Celebration will take place Sunday, Dec. 5, at 5 pm. Registration is free and available online . All proceeds from the event will allow the company to continue providing completely free services for their clients, including life-time veterinary care for their guides.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn more about our mission and the profound difference that it makes,” Benninger stated. “You’ll get to meet some really wonderful dogs and puppies, and if they are inspired there will also be an opportunity to support our mission and contribute online .”

